Where the Gators are playing Summer ball

The Florida Gators 2021 season ended weeks ago but that doesn't mean baseball is over. Nine Florida Gators will continue playing across the country in several different summer leagues.

Last week it was announced that Hunter Barco and Brandon Sproat would be playing. The USA team won't be competing in international competition, rather playing 11 intrasquad games between two 24-man Team USA rosters dubbed the Stars and Stripes. The Stars and Stripes will play 10 of their 11 games in the cities of the Appalachian League, which begins its first season as a summer collegiate league as a part of the Prospect Development Pipeline.

The Cape Cod League is the premier summer league for college players and Florida will send two players to the Cape this summer. Timmy Manning will throw for the Harwich Mariners and Josh Rivera is playing with the Chatham Anglers.

Check out the full list below of where all nine Gators will play this summer.