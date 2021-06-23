 GatorsTerritory - Where the Gators are playing Summer ball
Where the Gators are playing Summer ball

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@delatorre

The Florida Gators 2021 season ended weeks ago but that doesn't mean baseball is over. Nine Florida Gators will continue playing across the country in several different summer leagues.

Last week it was announced that Hunter Barco and Brandon Sproat would be playing. The USA team won't be competing in international competition, rather playing 11 intrasquad games between two 24-man Team USA rosters dubbed the Stars and Stripes. The Stars and Stripes will play 10 of their 11 games in the cities of the Appalachian League, which begins its first season as a summer collegiate league as a part of the Prospect Development Pipeline.

The Cape Cod League is the premier summer league for college players and Florida will send two players to the Cape this summer. Timmy Manning will throw for the Harwich Mariners and Josh Rivera is playing with the Chatham Anglers.

Check out the full list below of where all nine Gators will play this summer.

Florida Gators playing in Summer leagues 
LHP Hunter Barco

USA Collegiate National Team

USA Collegiate National Team

RHP Brandon Sproat

USA Collegiate National Team

USA Collegiate National Team

LHP Timmy Manning

Cape Cod League

Harwich Mariners

INF Josh Rivera

Cape Cod League

Chatham Anglers

LHP Ryan Cabarcas

Northwoods League

Madison Mallards

C/INF Wyatt Langford

Valley League

Charlottesville Tom Sox

RHP Blake Purnell

Coastal Plains League

Peninsula Pilots

OF Tucker Talbott

Florida Collegiate Summer League

Seminole County Snappers

OF Sterlin Thompson

Florida Collegiate Summer League

Winter Park Diamond Dawgs

