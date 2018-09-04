The Florida Gators defense showed up and showed out in the season opener against Charleston Southern. The unit did not allow a single yard in the first quarter, only giving up six points, and 225 total yards.

However, it was not a perfect game, and the Gators can still improve in some categories.

What went well

The Gators defense came out with a bang, literally. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's sack off the edge on the first play illustrates perfectly that this is an aggressive defense that is going to come after you.

As stated above, the Gators did not allow a single yard of offense in the first quarter. Granted it was lesser competition, but that is still impressive.

In the first half, the Gators flew around and made plays. They only gave up 92 total yards - 70 of which came on one play. The group also only allowed one first down, forced a fumble racked up two sacks, and dominated the Bucs on third down.

The defensive line showed they can create a solid rush, while the linebackers were able to fill gaps and make bring guys down. In particular Rayshad Jackson had a very solid game filling in for an injured David Reese.

Todd Grantham preaches that his defense is all about being fast, physical and aggressive. The first unit sure looked that way on Saturday. They flew around and made plays and even had an attitude about them.

Where they can improve

Although there are plenty of positives from the game, the Gators are aware they must also improve.

“Well definitely tackling,” cornerback Marco Wilson said. “There’s always a little bit more to be a better tackler.”

Florida has not faced off against anybody in a different colored uniform in ten months, and there was a little bit of rust they needed to shake off.

“That’s probably a little bit of it, just getting used to thudding in practice and not really going out there and hit for real,” Wilson said. “It will definitely get fixed.”

There were a few instances in Saturday’s game where if the initial tackle was made the Bucs would have lost yardage or the gain would have been minimal. Charleston Southern’s longest play of the night was one of them.

Running back Ronnie Harris was able to bounce off a tackle and race his way to a 70-yard gain before finally being pushed out of bounds by Chaucney Gardner-Johnson.

At linebacker, the Gators had some question marks heading into the game with Reese sidelined with an ankle injury.The group ended up playing very well with Vosean Joseph and Rayshad Jackson filling in.

Although the group showed they can play assignment football when faced with an offense like the triple option, Joseph knows the unit needs to improve as they face stiffer competition.

“Our eyes. I want to see our eyes,” Joseph said. “As a linebacker corps, I feel like we executed everything to the top that we can, but I feel like there’s still some stuff that we could tweak a little bit.

“So, that’s one thing that we’ve gotta come out here Saturday with is just keeping our eyes and our head on a swivel, make sure we get every little detail right, because at the end of the day, one little thing could mess you up.”

The first half of the game was great for the defense; the second half was a bit of a different story. The Gators were leading comfortably 38-0 and started to work in guys with little to no experience in games to give them some valuable reps.

Unfortunately, the second and third units struggled a bit. It did not affect the outcome of the game, but Charleston Southern started moving the ball in the second half.

One particular drive stood out. In the fourth quarter they were able to put together an impressive 11 play, 75-yard drive that amassed over six minutes and finished with a powerful 22-yard touchdown run by running back Terrance Wilson.

The second and third stringers showed their youth and inexperience a bit and gave up plays like that.

Final assessment

Overall, it was a very impressive outing for the Gator defense. Granted it was against Charleston Southern, but they swarmed to the ball, made plays and were very aggressive.

However, they are not elite yet. The depth behind the starters needs to improve and the Gators want to sure up their tackling as they head deep into their conference schedule. There were no glaring problems defensively, but they still want to sure up some of the small things that, if not not fixed, can become weaknesses of a defense moving forward.

“They’re all just little things that are not uncommon, they haven’t done it in a while and you see the guys in practice do it and then you get into the game and they’re like ‘ah, it’s a game,’ and they’re a step late, one step short on a route,” head coach Dan Mullen said.

“You can get out of a gap defensively because you’re trying to go make a play and be sound and doing your responsibilities. Just those things that transitioning and translating what we’ve done from practice, what our scheme is and translating it to our opponent and executing it on gameday with the excitement and energy of the game.”