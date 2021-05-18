 GatorsTerritory - Where the Gators stand in the SEC title race
Where the Gators stand in the SEC title race

Nick de la Torre
The No. 9 Florida Gators were unable to secure a sweep of Georgia on Sunday afternoon but did get a series win, their eighth consecutive home series win of the season.

Florida's regular season isn't done, however, and their toughest series of the season sits ahead of them in the form of No. 1 Arkansas this week. The Gators will travel to Fayetville on Wednesday ahead of their scheduled Thursday-Friday-Saturday schedule.

With only three games left the SEC race is coming down to the wire with Arkansas holding a two-game edge of fourth-place Florida and Mississippi State.

SEC Record WIN % Overall record  Home Away 

1. Arkansas

19-8

.704

39-10

23-5

13-5

2. Tennessee

18-9

.667.

39-13

25-9

14-4

3. Vanderbilt

17-9

.654

36-12

28-7

7-9

t4. Florida

17-10

.630

35-16

28-7

7-9

t4. Mississippi State

17-10

.630

36-13

24-8

9-4

6. Ole Miss

16-11

.593

36-15

27-8

6-7

7. South Carolina

15-12

.556

31-18

20-7

10-11

8. Alabama

12-14

.462

29-19

19-10

9-9

9. Georgia

12-15

.444

29-20

19-11

10-9

t10. LSU

11-16

.407

32-19

24-13

8-6

t10.Kentucky

11-16

.407

27-20

21-13

6-7

t12. Texas A&M

8-19

.296

28-25

20-11

6-13

t12. Auburn

8-19

.296

22-25

14-14

7-9

14. Missouri

7-20

.259

14-33

5-12

9-17

Florida's track to winning the SEC is an uphill battle. The Gators would need to sweep Arkansas. They own a tiebreaker via a series win over Vanderbilt but are a half-game behind the Commodores. Florida is also behind Tennessee, and the Volunteers hold a tiebreaker over Florida thanks to their home series win over the Gators. So, Florida would need to sweep Arkansas, have Tennessee lose two of their final three games, have Vanderbilt lose at least one, and have Mississippi State lose two of three on the road at Alabama. It's not impossible, but highly improbable.

Rest of the schedule 
Team  Schedule 

Arkansas

Hosting Florida

Tennessee

At South Carolina

Vanderbilt

vs Kentucky

Florida

At Arkansas

Mississippi State

At Alabama

Current SEC Tournament Seeding (as of May 18)
Seed Tiebreaker

1. Arkansas

SEC West Champion

2. Tennessee

SEC East Champion

3. Vanderbilt

t4. Florida

(1) Won-lost record of the two teams versus the No. 1 seed using common opponents only (and proceeding through the No. 12 seed, if necessary).
(2) Coin flip by the Commissioner

t4. Mississippi State

(1) Won-lost record of the two teams versus the No. 1 seed using common opponents only (and proceeding through the No. 12 seed, if necessary).
(2) Coin flip by the Commissioner

6. Ole Miss

7. South Carolina

8. Alabama

9. Georgia

10. LSU

11. Kentucky

12. Auburn

Auburn and Texas A&M tied at 8-19... Auburn won 2 of 3 vs. A&M

OUT - Texas A&M

OUT - Missouri

