Where the Gators stand in the SEC title race

The No. 9 Florida Gators were unable to secure a sweep of Georgia on Sunday afternoon but did get a series win, their eighth consecutive home series win of the season.

Florida's regular season isn't done, however, and their toughest series of the season sits ahead of them in the form of No. 1 Arkansas this week. The Gators will travel to Fayetville on Wednesday ahead of their scheduled Thursday-Friday-Saturday schedule.

With only three games left the SEC race is coming down to the wire with Arkansas holding a two-game edge of fourth-place Florida and Mississippi State.