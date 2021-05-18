Where the Gators stand in the SEC title race
The No. 9 Florida Gators were unable to secure a sweep of Georgia on Sunday afternoon but did get a series win, their eighth consecutive home series win of the season.
Florida's regular season isn't done, however, and their toughest series of the season sits ahead of them in the form of No. 1 Arkansas this week. The Gators will travel to Fayetville on Wednesday ahead of their scheduled Thursday-Friday-Saturday schedule.
With only three games left the SEC race is coming down to the wire with Arkansas holding a two-game edge of fourth-place Florida and Mississippi State.
|SEC Record
|WIN %
|Overall record
|Home
|Away
|
1. Arkansas
|
19-8
|
.704
|
39-10
|
23-5
|
13-5
|
2. Tennessee
|
18-9
|
.667.
|
39-13
|
25-9
|
14-4
|
3. Vanderbilt
|
17-9
|
.654
|
36-12
|
28-7
|
7-9
|
t4. Florida
|
17-10
|
.630
|
35-16
|
28-7
|
7-9
|
t4. Mississippi State
|
17-10
|
.630
|
36-13
|
24-8
|
9-4
|
6. Ole Miss
|
16-11
|
.593
|
36-15
|
27-8
|
6-7
|
7. South Carolina
|
15-12
|
.556
|
31-18
|
20-7
|
10-11
|
8. Alabama
|
12-14
|
.462
|
29-19
|
19-10
|
9-9
|
9. Georgia
|
12-15
|
.444
|
29-20
|
19-11
|
10-9
|
t10. LSU
|
11-16
|
.407
|
32-19
|
24-13
|
8-6
|
t10.Kentucky
|
11-16
|
.407
|
27-20
|
21-13
|
6-7
|
t12. Texas A&M
|
8-19
|
.296
|
28-25
|
20-11
|
6-13
|
t12. Auburn
|
8-19
|
.296
|
22-25
|
14-14
|
7-9
|
14. Missouri
|
7-20
|
.259
|
14-33
|
5-12
|
9-17
Florida's track to winning the SEC is an uphill battle. The Gators would need to sweep Arkansas. They own a tiebreaker via a series win over Vanderbilt but are a half-game behind the Commodores. Florida is also behind Tennessee, and the Volunteers hold a tiebreaker over Florida thanks to their home series win over the Gators. So, Florida would need to sweep Arkansas, have Tennessee lose two of their final three games, have Vanderbilt lose at least one, and have Mississippi State lose two of three on the road at Alabama. It's not impossible, but highly improbable.
|Team
|Schedule
|
Arkansas
|
Hosting Florida
|
Tennessee
|
At South Carolina
|
Vanderbilt
|
vs Kentucky
|
Florida
|
At Arkansas
|
Mississippi State
|
At Alabama
|Seed
|Tiebreaker
|
1. Arkansas
|
SEC West Champion
|
2. Tennessee
|
SEC East Champion
|
3. Vanderbilt
|
t4. Florida
|
(1) Won-lost record of the two teams versus the No. 1 seed using common opponents only (and proceeding through the No. 12 seed, if necessary).
|
t4. Mississippi State
|
(1) Won-lost record of the two teams versus the No. 1 seed using common opponents only (and proceeding through the No. 12 seed, if necessary).
|
6. Ole Miss
|
7. South Carolina
|
8. Alabama
|
9. Georgia
|
10. LSU
|
11. Kentucky
|
12. Auburn
|
Auburn and Texas A&M tied at 8-19... Auburn won 2 of 3 vs. A&M
|
OUT - Texas A&M
|
OUT - Missouri