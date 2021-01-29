GatorsTerritory - Which Gators are taking advantage of free NCAA year?

Seniors Donovan Stiner and Marlon Dunlap will not be returning to the University of Florida for their free year of eligibility, Gator Territory has learned.

In four years Stiner played in 46 games for the Gators, including 26 starts. He amassed 150 tackles, six interceptions, four tackles for a loss, and three pass breakups. Dunlap originally committed to North Carolina, where he played in seven games as a freshman before transferring to Florida. After sitting out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules he played two seasons for the Gators. In 2018 he played in 13 games as a backup defensive lineman, earning his first career sack in the season opener against Miami.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the NCAA loosened its eligibility window to allow any senior who participated in a fall sport an extra year. Any player choosing to come back would not count against their team's 85-man scholarship count.

To date, Florida has four seniors that will be returning to the team in 2021. Buck Jeremiah Moon, receiver Rick Wells, offensive lineman Stewart Reese, and offensive lineman Jean Delance are all taking advantage of that extra year.

Florida has 15 seniors that are either leaving for the NFL Draft or that have decided to use their extra year of eligibility at another school.