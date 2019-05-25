Who's one Florida Gators player who you're "pounding the table" for in 2019?

This is a fun exercise that I participated in while covering both the Jacksonville Jaguars and NFL Draft previously. There would always be a player or two that I found myself being a firm believer in, and I didn't care who knew it.

And over time, I'd look back on that belief and see if my takes were correct. Sometimes they were a hit, and sometimes... not so much. But that's what makes these exercises fun.

With that being said, which Gators player are you all in on for 2019? Whether it be simply your favorite player, someone you have 100% confidence in being a game-changer, a young/unknown prospect who you think will make a surprising impact, and so on.

My guy is redshirt senior wide receiver Van Jefferson. The second-year Gator led the team in most statistical categories last year, with 35 receptions, 503 yards, and six touchdowns in Florida's spread offense.

This production is impressive considering both 21 Gators players tallied a reception last year, and the adjustment Jefferson made to Florida football with immediate eligibility after transferring from Ole Miss.

His polished route running and nuanced understanding of zones makes him a constant threat with a high football IQ. He finds ways to get open beyond natural speed and physical talents, and that will turn him into an intriguing NFL Draft prospect next year.

Jefferson elected to return to UF for the 2019 season rather than enter the 2019 NFL Draft. Jefferson was viewed as a potential mid-round pick last year, and could put himself in a higher conversation in his second season in the Florida offense, considering the chemistry he's built with improving quarterback Feleipe Franks.

And Florida will depend on that chemistry early on. It's obvious at this point that the offensive line is a liability until proven otherwise, with 10 combined starts among the four new starters.

As the unit begins to find their groove, Franks will need to utilize Jefferson's ability to get open to beat pressure and get the ball out quickly. Other receivers will certainly help, as Florida's WR corps is packed with talent, but Jefferson is the player who stands out as a go-to target.

With all of that being said, which Gators player are you "pounding the table" for in 2019?