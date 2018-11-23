Florida basketball heard Mike White's message loud and clear. The Gators head coach benched a fifth year starter, Jalen Hudson, for freshman Noah Locke - an action that told his side that if you don't perform at a certain level you will be benched.

"(I liked) the energy level overall," White said after the game. "Noah Locke, DeAundrae Ballard, our redshirt junior Keith Stone and our other two seniors that played a lot of course. We made a little change in the lineup and we love Jalen to death and hope we can get going a little bit. But, the guys that played heavy minutes really took advantage of their opportunity tonight."

They certainly did take their opportunities.

White's men played with a different level of intensity on Thursday night.

Ballard led all scored for Florida with 19 points, while KeVaughn Allen and Locke contributed with 13 and 11 points respectively.

Freshman guard Andrew Nembhard contributed with eight points, five assists and two rebounds.

White hopes that performance will help spearhead the Gators forward, as Florida is still looking to find some offensive momentum.

"When the shots are falling, we’re a pretty good team," White said. "A few fell for us tonight, not at a Lee Humphrey level, but a few went in for us and it was nice to see."

The Gators will now focus on Butler on Friday night. The Florida head coach is hoping to have another game played with the same level of intensity.

"We were a pretty scrappy team," said White. "We played like the Gators out there, with a little bite. But, that’s expected. That’s something we should hang our hat on and play with that type of chip night in and night out."