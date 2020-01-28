GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The basketball world is still mourning the loss of icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Bryant had an incredible career in the NBA. A career that inspired many young athletes to pick up a basketball or just work hard to attain their dreams. In his retirement, Bryant continued to grind - coaching his daughter's basketball team and working on several projects.

Bryant left his mark on many.

"Over the past couple of decades, I didn’t even put it into perspective that we’re the same age," Mike White told reporters on Monday. "He was above all that. I absolutely looked up to him and admired and was fascinated by his level of talent and just his entire persona. Kobe was huge. Really sad."

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in California. His daughter, Gianna, and seven others were also on board.

Bryant was 41 years-old. He was a father to four girls.

White is 42 years old and the father of five children.

The Gators head coach became emotional at the thought.

"It makes it even tougher to swallow, just incredibly tragic," said White. "We were coming out of film and we heard that he had passed and then a few minutes later we heard about his daughter. It was tough in the gym for a little bit. We had to do our best to get our guys to refocus. Our guys were crushed to get ready to practice and get some work done.”

“At first I didn’t believe it," said Keyontae Johnson. "Coach told Scottie (Lewis) first and Scottie was like standing there. I was wondering what he was doing. Scottie said, ‘Kobe died.” And I didn’t believe it but Coach Mincy and Duke showed us. I was shocked.”

"It was just a shock honestly," added guard Andrew Nembhard. "None of us really believed what was happening. It was just a shock; I still can’t believe it happened.”

White took a moment with the team after the news was shared.

"We huddled real quick and talked about how you’ve got to be thankful for every day that you’ve got and every opportunity and approach every day with gratitude," White said. "None of us are promised tomorrow. We’ve got to refocus and get some work done. That’s it."

Bryant left a legacy. A legacy these young basketball players hope to continue.

"I watched him a lot, just something I kinda took from him was just his work ethic, said Nembhard. "He kinda drove that kinda sense of the game for sure.

“It’s driven me to kinda do things he does and kinda just be like him. I remember when I was in high school we used to like just drink Body Armor’s cause Kobe drank body armors."

"He was a real hard worker who challenged everybody," said Johnson. "Watching his interviews and stuff he challenged everybody in practice. He was a great leader for his team and he just wanted to win.”