One more day.

Andrew Nembhard has one more day to decide if he will return to Florida or if he will continue to pursue a shot at the NBA.

The NCAA allows basketball players to work with an agent, go through the process and work out with teams, but still return to college basketball.

However, that deadline is Wednesday.

"He's got a workout today, this evening, tonight," UF basketball head coach Mike White told reporters at the SEC meetings. "It's sometime today. I don't know if it's for a team in particular, I think it might be an open type workout. If I'm not mistaken it's in (Los Angeles).

"I had a long conversation with his father yesterday. Andrew's in a really good place. He's got a lot of informative feedback and tomorrow will put some closure to a decision."

In his freshman campaign, Nembhard averaged 8.0 points, 5.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

According to White, he has not received any indication if Nembhard is leaning one way or another, however, it does not seem like Europe is an option, saying he believes Nembhard wants a chance at the NBA or he will return to the college ranks.

"Ultimately that's his decision. He loved his freshman year at Florida. He loves being at Florida. He loved his experience," White said. "So I don't think he looks at coming back to the University of Florida as any type of negative. So if he were to do that, we'd be excited, he'd be excited. But for right now I think it's just looking for some answers relative to him being a legitimate NBA guy. I don't know that there will be a middle ground for him."

The Gators will welcome Tre Mann this year to the roster, however, White is quick to admit that he would be "excited" to have the Canadian point guard return next year.

"With Andrew it's not like it's overly stressful, because you want him to do what's best for him," White added. "The fact that we've got another couple guards on our roster and the fact that there's even a chance that he's coming back didn't allow us really to get another guy. So it's really been a wait-and-see. Not really a stress thing, I guess there's some anxiousness to get to the point where now we will know here tomorrow midday what we're working with and where do we go from there.

"He went into it two feet in, and I think that's the only way to do it," added White about Nembhard's approach to the process. "That would be what I would recommend to him and I did. But he's pursuing it, and if he decides to pull out, he pulls out.

"I've heard from several people he's had a really good spring, not surprisingly. He's had good individual workouts, he's spent a lot of time in the gym himself and with other people that have helped him with his development, some with our staff, of course, when he's in town. He's still doing a good job academically and we continue to get positive feedback. People like him. He's a great player."