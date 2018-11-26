GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Mike White is looking for answers.

The Gators head coach admitted on Monday that he was frustrated about where the team is right now.

"We should be better than we are .I’m frustrated with myself, too. I’m never going to be one of these guys that I’m going to blame my players," said White. "I’m in charge of this thing and we’ve got to be more disciplined, we’ve got to play harder, we’ve got to be tougher."

According to White, the problem is not how his group practices. The team does well on the practice court, however, when the lights shine on the hardwood and the TV cameras are on, the team from practice disappears.

"There’s a difference between doing what you’re supposed to do in practice because you’re fighting for minutes so you’re trying to please the coaching staff and you’re becoming more and more accountable," explained White. "Now we’re on ESPN and we’re playing a high-measure team and now we’re focused on this, that and the other. That’s not what good teams do and it’s a process with every team. I was hopeful that this team wouldn’t have to go through this process. we wouldn’t be having to send messages to guys. But that’s not where we’re at right now.”

White referred to the trip to the Bahamas as a fact finding mission prior to the tournament. He might not like everything he learned, but White says he is grateful for the opportunity to understand his team more.

"We’re not very good in certain areas. But there were a lot of positives to come out of it, too," White said. "We learned a lot, we’ve got a better sense of who we can rely on for certain things, who we need to challenge in certain ways, what we can hang our hat on a little bit more than in certain areas."

"I mean the first game we played against Oklahoma, it was pretty bad culture wise, but I feel like against Stanford we came up with better culture, showing a lot more energy," said freshman Noah Locke. "Going into the Butler game you know, the main thing was culture, it was a big test for us. I feel like, it's just like I said, it was a learning experience for us. Just get better everyday"

"I thought we defended pretty well. We’re sitting here, we’re 3-3 with the eighth-ranked defense in the country. This team last year was probably about 150th in the country. So, we’re doing some positives," added White. "We’re playing with some physicality. We can still become better defensively. We have a couple of pretty good offensive players that are earning a bunch of minutes that will help us of course, if they will buy in. That will be a factor for us offensively, as well. But yeah, it was definitely fact finding to say the least. We found out a lot about us individually and about our locker room, and about us as a whole in different areas.”

"I feel like it can be fixed," said Locke. "You’ve just got to be focused, that’s what really what it is. In practice every day you have to lock in on everything and when we learn about the teams that we’re playing. I mean, it’s just all focus. When we’re all focused and locked in, I feel like we’ll get to the next step."

WHATS UP WITH HUDSON

A lot was expected of Jalen Hudson this year, however, the senior has yet to live up to those expectations.

“He’s in a tough place," said White. "This wasn’t what Jalen was expecting. It wasn’t what his teammates or I were expecting, either."

Hudson was benched last week - White choosing to go with true freshman Noah Locke instead.

"He’s got to find a way to get himself going, and we’ve got to keep challenging him and communicating with him," said White. "It’s clear, it’s been laid out to him, the expectation, whether he was a senior or a freshman. But the fact that he is a senior there is an even higher level of expectation for him to play with a lot of intensity, to be an accountable defender and rebounder, and to lead by example. Those things allow him to be on the court more, to allow him to get into more of an offensive rhythm and do more of what he’s capable of doing, offensively, as he has in the past."

The senior guard has fallen down the lineup after falling short in a few games for the Gators. Hudson is averaging seven points per game and has recorded three assists and 12 rebounds.

"I can’t put my finger on one thing, in terms of why he has struggled with a high level of intensity," said White. "And not just in games, but it’s been in practice. He knows that. We show him clips every day. I could play him 30 minutes, maybe he gets in a great offensive rhythm. That said, you have to be able to earn 30 minutes."

GATOR CHOMPS

On KeVaughn Allen

“I think Kevaughn’s playing pretty hard. I’d like to see him be more aggressive and be more assertive offensively, especially late-clock," said White. "Late-clock we’re playing through Kevarrius Hayes and playing through Deaundrae Ballard and asking them to do things that they don’t normally do. They don’t do them in practice. We’ll continue challenging K. I’ve got to do a better job with making sure that ball is in his hands and making sure he’s aggressive somehow, I’ve got to figure it out. And defensively, he can’t be an average defender on this team. At times, he’s a really good defender on this team, he’s one of the better defenders. He had some breakdowns, we all had breakdowns against Butler, but as a senior who had a lot of success, who scored 35 in a Sweet Sixteen game. We’ve got to ride Kevaughn. He’s got to be our guy that we can depend on, both offensively and defensively, every game, every practice.”

Free throws and rebounding, how do you improve?

“Well with free-throw shooting, this team, this program has had its struggles. But it’s also had years where we really shot it well. I don’t think it was a big factor for us last year. I don’t anticipate it being a big factor. I think we’ll be a pretty good free-throw shooting team. We’ll get a ton of reps today. We have five different segments today where we’re going to shoot fatigued, winded free throws. I anticipate us making that mark three or four of the five times at 80 percent. I think confidence in a tight game, where a free throw becomes a little bit bigger … there’s not a lot of ways in practice to simulate that. Our guys need to step up in practice with a little bit of mojo, clear their mind and shoot with confidence. Rebounding, I don’t think we’re an overly talented rebounding team, but I think we’re a pretty accountable rebounding team right now, with the hopes of becoming even more accountable, doing our jobs, playing a little bit harder. Defensive rebounding, it’s been pretty good with this team. Oklahoma exposed us a little bit. They got a few bounces, but they’re also very hard to block out - they send three or four long athletes to the glass. We did a decent job, we needed to be better, of course. My biggest gripe with our rebounding is our offensive rebounding. We have one guy on our team that goes every time, because he’s supposed to go. He’s been asked to go, it’s his job - Kevarrius Hayes - and he’s hard to block out because he goes 10 out of 10 times. So he might get one or two of those. And we’ve got other guys that are supposed to go every time, and they go when they feel like it. They go when it’s easy. They go when the air conditioning is blow across the gym the right way. We’ve got to play harder, and that’s another factor in these older guys minutes we talked about on the front end of this. You can’t do your job when it’s easy to do only, when you feel good. You can’t go to the offensive glass because you just made a shot and you have a little pep in your step. You go to the offensive glass when you’re supposed to go. And other teams know this, we try to send out 3, 4 and 5, that’s our job to go. But our 3s and 4s are really struggling. They’re easy to block out right now, so that’s a challenge to those guys.”

Concerned with Isaiah Stokes' health

"Honestly, I'm not even spending time focusing on Isaiah, Chase [Johnson] and Gak. If they become a part of the equation, I'll focus on them a little bit more. But we have enough right now to be successful. We've just gotta get better. That's another frustration, of course, to handle with those guys. But we've got enough. We've got enough to be successful. We've just gotta do our jobs."








