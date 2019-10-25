GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- There is a lot of hype surrounding the Gators basketball program and after Florida's closed scrimmage with USF one can see why.

“We learned that we play good together, so that was a good takeaway," said Keyontae Johnson.

According to FloridaGators.com's Chris Harry, four UF players found themselves in double figures last weekend. Kerry Blackshear led the way for the Gators with 17 points and seven rebounds, Tre Mann added 12 points off the bench, Andrew Nembhard netted 11 points and Noah Locke tallied 10 points.

Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

“We really shot the ball well,"Gators head coach Mike White said about the scrimmage. "That was pleasing, probably the biggest surprise out of it."

"That has something to do with the new guys and guys being willing to play as a team," Locke explained. "The ball was moving a lot, it wasn’t stuck on like one person the whole game."

Florida shot 58 percent from the floor, including shooting 13-from-24 from the three-point line.

"I liked the spacing," said White. "I like how we shared the ball with extra passing. You just don’t expect to shoot 60-some percent from 3 on the season. We’ll take anytime you get it.”

“It’s looking real good," Johnson, who had six points and six boards in the scrimmage said about the shooting performance. "I mean after practice we will run and then our coaches make us do this five-minute shooting drill so like just shoot when we’re tired, so that’s caring it over onto the game-wise from the first exhibition game so I feel like that’s helping.”

"I feel like offensively it’s much different from last year," said Locke. "I mean we were able to get it inside and it made it easier for us guards to be able to shoot the ball."

"Your hope would be your guys will understand we can’t expect to shoot the ball that well going forward," said White. "Lots of stuff to clean up, both offensively and defensively. A lot of things we still need to potentially learn about ourselves. Again, really shot the ball well."

Florida had 20 turnovers in the 76-58 scrimmage win over South Florida. These are normal growing pains for a team trying to gel so many new faces at one time.

Defensively, Florida was able to hold USF to just 43 percent shooting, forcing 21 turnovers.

"Decent, defensively, probably for this early," said White. "Defensive at times we look pretty good. First 20 minutes of practice today [Thursday], I think we looked pretty sharp. Every practice we started we had the right approach and some of maturity there. But when we face..when you get into a hard drill and you can’t get out of the drill thats when the basketball character is exposed. This group has a ways to go in that area."

"Defensively we still got some things we need to work on, just different places you need to be," added Locke. "Not letting shooters just catch and shoot. Just little things.”

The good news is White is not dealing with a personality problem this season. According to the Gators' head coach the culture has been 'terrific.'

"Was really pleased for the pulling for one another, and the healthy and aura on the bench," said White.

However, as with any young team, the Gators head coach is looking for his veterans and for his team to grow as leaders.

"We have some immaturity we’re working through right now. Some inexperience. Some of it is natural. They’re freshmen," said White. "KJ has lead more for us. He’s got to. He’s been terrific in producing in practice, now he has to lead for us. We have to find some leadership. Andrew [Nembhard] has been out with some tendinitis and when he’s not out there we’re not as mature or mentally tough. We have to find some leadership from some other guys."

GATOR CHOMPS

On how the sophomore look

"Andrew really benefited from all the basketball with Team Canada. He’s been really, really good. He and KJ have really stood out from a production standpoint in practice. And again, going back to the leadership thing, they’ve gotta lead and not only produce. Both of them have been terrific from an offensive, defensive standpoint; getting stops, their teams winning. Seems like those two guys are winning most competitions. We’ve gotta get more and more leadership from those guys as well. Keyontae and Noah, the other sophomores you asked about, they’ve been good. They’ve both improved. They gotta continue to get better.”

Where they were at this time last year, is that where you see Scottie, Tre, that group now?

“Different. This group’s different. This is the most talented class that we’ve had here in a while, obviously that I’ve had. Different ceilings, different type players, the expectation’s different, that this group’s having to deal with. If you look at last year’s freshmen class, two of those guys came in with very little expectation from the outside looking in. They expectation they put on themselves I’m sure was pretty big and they won jobs. They earned minutes and won minutes in Noah Locke in Keyontae Johnson. They just kept their head down and came to grind every day and earned what they got. This class is a little different. This class is extremely talented and a lot too learn. Way too early to be able to asses their mental toughness, their perseverance to the ups and the downs. And again, I have to talk about this a lot this fall, we’ll see where we’re at when we hit some adversity. When we lose a game, when minutes are divvied, when those starters are called, what next week? We play next week? My goodness. Wow. We’ve gotta get better today.”

Noah Locke on Scottie Lewis

"He plays really hard. I mean it’s sometimes when just knowing what place to be in. He’s really good with on-ball defense, he’s really active with his hands, but sometimes he has trouble knowing what place to be. Sometimes you can play really hard and not be in the right place and still mess up, so it’s like, just knowing the place where you’ve got to be in certain scenarios, he can definitely get better than that, but defensive he’s definitely ahead of the curve.”



