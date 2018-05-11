Florida head coach Mike White has hired Al Pinkins as associated head coach.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to bring Al to Florida,” White said. “I’ve known Al for many years, and his high-level coaching experience and familiarity with the SEC make him a great addition to our coaching staff. He does great work in all phases of the job, but has a particularly strong track record of developing big men.”

“My family and I are thrilled to become a part of Gator Nation,” Pinkins said. “I’ve been to Gainesville many times as an opposing coach. I look forward to having the Rowdy Reptiles and the rest of the University of Florida’s great fans on my side now. This opportunity for me and my family comes after two wonderful and successful seasons spent in Lubbock at Texas Tech. We will always be grateful to Coach Chris Beard, [Texas Tech athletic director] Kirby Hocutt and our Red Raider family for our time spent there.

“Recently, I had the chance to revisit some discussions I had with Coach White when his staff first had an opening. It became clear that the University of Florida is a special place and a program my family and I want to be a part of. I’m ready to get to work. Go Gators!”

Pinkins brings 15 years of collegiate coaching experience, including five in the Southeastern Conference, to Gainesville. His most recent stint was at Texas Tech, where he spent the last two seasons helping the Red Raiders reach the Elite Eight in the 2018 NCAA Tournament - including a second-round win over the Gators in the NCAA tournament.

This latest hire now rounds off White's staff in Gainesville.