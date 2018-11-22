Florida basketball dropped its opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on Wednesday, and Mike White was left with plenty of questions.

"We're not very good offensively right now, and that's all on me," White said after losing to Oklahoma 65-60. "That's all on me. We've tried to take advantage of depth and interchangeable parts and running different stuff. It's backfired on us."

Prior to this trip to the Bahamas, White told reporters he was hoping this trip will help the staff allocate minutes so that they can establish a more consistent line up.

Up until now, the Gators have not been shy substituting in players, but that has hampered the side from establishing an offensive identity.

Depth can only go so far if you can't field the right combination of players to create the chemistry needed.

"I thought we kept fighting the entire game (against Oklahoma)," he said. "We made some mental mistakes, both offensively and defensively. We've got to become more accountable really in all areas. That's what you play these games for. We caused turnovers, we played with great energy. I thought our bench was pretty good. Unfortunately we got pounded on the glass by a bigger, stronger team that was a little bit tougher than us."

Maybe it's not even about substituting too much but simply overthinking your lineup.

Against the Sooners, Keith Stone scored five straight points and was subbed out, same for when Dontay Bassett seemed to be on the verge of getting hot.

Sometimes it's just about putting the ball in the hands of the players executing.

"We can't seem to find a very good rhythm calling guys' numbers at different times," White said. "Maybe not what's in the best interests of this team, so I'm continuing to re-evaluate every single day. I'm going to take ownership over that. I've got to do a better job of putting these guys in better position."

The Gators dropped down to the losers bracket and will now face Stanford on Thursday night at seven.

White is expected to be without junior center Gorjok Gak, who is still dealing with some pain from his knee surgery and has not been cleared to play; forward Chase Johnson, who is back in concussion protocol and forward Isaiah Stokes, whose surgically repaired knee is acting up.



