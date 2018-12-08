GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida basketball is set for a tough challenge on Saturday.

The Gators are set to host No. 10 Michigan State - a program which is known for its defense and currently ranks in the top-25 in defensive efficiency.

"They execute as well as anybody," said Florida head coach Mike White. "They’re just terrific at just pounding you. And they can make shots, of course. Winston is a great playmaker, of course. They’re just a really good basketball team. There’s not much weakness with them.

"Michigan State is as tough as any college basketball program there is, in my opinion," added White. " I’ve always admired their level of discipline and toughness. We’ve got a very tough test ahead of us. We’ll be very much tested."

“The biggest key is just getting back on defense," guard Kevaughn Allen said. "Transition defense is gonna be a big key of the game. After a made shot, guys have just gotta have urgency just to get back on defense.”

The good news for White, his group has slowly progressed the last few weeks defensively. Florida is coming off a solid defensive performance after earning a physical win over West Virginia on Tuesday.

"We’re a better team than we were a week ago. We took a step," said White about the win over the Mountaineers. "We’re going to have to be even better in this one to have a chance.

"Our level of toughness and physicality has to be better than has been all year; even better than it was the other day," added White."We’re still trying to find ourselves offensively.”

Yes, the offense is still struggling, ranking 12th in the SEC.

"Shots just aren’t really falling for us," said White. "Hopefully, we can settle in, in terms of what we’re trying to get out of who and who we can rely on the most. But we’re still just really searching.”

White and company will hope Allen has another good showing this weekend. The Gators guard scored a team-high 19 points against WVU.

"I thought this was his best game this season," said White. "Scored it, was aggressive, but was all over the place defensively as well. Played with great energy, had a couple big blocks. We laughed about it as a team in the film room. Not known to be a shot-blocker. Just play with a bunch of energy. Was proud for him. Hopefully that continues."

“I’m feeling good," added Allen. " feel better. To see me have a good game like that, everybody just to see me happy, just continue to encourage me just to keep shooting and keep working hard.”

The Spartans will offer a tough test for this Gators team still looking to find its mojo offensively. However, it will also offer an opportunity to kick start things.

“It would be big for us to get a win like that," said Allen. "Just knowing against high-major teams, we’re like Coach White said, 1-3 maybe? We’ve just gotta continue to play hard and keep working.”

"Anytime you have a top 25 team, top 10, a Michigan State - one of the best programs in the country coming into your home on CBS... It’s a great opportunity for this team and for this program," added White.



