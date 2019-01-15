Who has earned the right to wear the number one?
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Not all jerseys are created equal. There are certain numbers at certain schools that simply carry more weight. At Florida, the number one jersey has become coveted and only handed out to the best player on the team.
“You’ve got to be a baller to be No. 1,” head coach Dan Mullen said back in May.
Only the best of the best will be allowed to wear it for the Gators and the history behind the jersey backs that up.
In recent times, Vernon Hargreaves, Reggie Nelson and Percy Harvin all lived up to the billing of the jersey. They were difference makers throughout their careers at Florida and all went on to be first round draft picks to the NFL.
Great players in the one is not just a recent phenomenon though. Florida’s all-time interception leader, Keiwan Ratliff, wore it while he was a Gator in the early 2000’s.
Feared defensive back from the mid-to-late 90’s Tony George and the fantastic receiver/return man Jack Jackson from the early 90’s Jack Jackson both wear it under Steve Spurrier.
Over the last few seasons no Gator has earned the right to wear the number one. Hargreaves was the latest in 2015. Mullen’s return brought up the question and he felt no one on last year’s team had done enough ahead of the season to wear it.
After a 10-3 season, the best offensive production since 2009, and top-ten finish (No.7) following a 41-15 beat down of Michigan in the Peach Bowl, could we see the first Gator in the number one jersey in three years?
There are certainly some great candidates.
"You've got to be a baller to be No. 1" - @CoachDanMullen 🐊— Gators Uniform Tracker (@GatorsUnis) January 6, 2019
So...who has earned the right to have the 1 jersey next year?👀#GoGators #JUMPMAN pic.twitter.com/ZKKe7hoaTg
The first name that comes to mind is junior cornerback C.J. Henderson. His speed, length and coverage ability helped make him a freshman All-SEC selection in 2017 and second team All-SEC this past season.
On the other side of the ball, wide receiver Kadarius Toney is a popular name around the number one. He doesn’t have the most impressive numbers, but his electrifying play making has made him a very popular candidate.
Keep an eye on incoming freshman corner Chris Steele. He has shown definitive interest in the jersey and has the talent to live up to it. If he can hit the ground running and have a great spring and fall camp, he could certainly be in the mix as well.
It is unlikely, but quarterback Feleipe Franks is another possibility. His improvement in his first season was remarkable and he could very well be a possibility if he really wants it.
Other notable names that have a shot at the jersey include Van Jefferson, David Reese, Tyrie Cleveland, Lamical Perine, Trevon Grimes, and Marco Wilson.
Whoever ends up wearing the jersey, if anybody, will receive a lot of attention for it. It is something greatly desired, but there is pressure to live up to the history behind the jersey.
Who is up to the task?