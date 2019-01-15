GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Not all jerseys are created equal. There are certain numbers at certain schools that simply carry more weight. At Florida, the number one jersey has become coveted and only handed out to the best player on the team.

“You’ve got to be a baller to be No. 1,” head coach Dan Mullen said back in May.

Only the best of the best will be allowed to wear it for the Gators and the history behind the jersey backs that up.

In recent times, Vernon Hargreaves, Reggie Nelson and Percy Harvin all lived up to the billing of the jersey. They were difference makers throughout their careers at Florida and all went on to be first round draft picks to the NFL.

Great players in the one is not just a recent phenomenon though. Florida’s all-time interception leader, Keiwan Ratliff, wore it while he was a Gator in the early 2000’s.

Feared defensive back from the mid-to-late 90’s Tony George and the fantastic receiver/return man Jack Jackson from the early 90’s Jack Jackson both wear it under Steve Spurrier.

Over the last few seasons no Gator has earned the right to wear the number one. Hargreaves was the latest in 2015. Mullen’s return brought up the question and he felt no one on last year’s team had done enough ahead of the season to wear it.

After a 10-3 season, the best offensive production since 2009, and top-ten finish (No.7) following a 41-15 beat down of Michigan in the Peach Bowl, could we see the first Gator in the number one jersey in three years?

There are certainly some great candidates.