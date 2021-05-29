Florida just added its first defensive back commitment of the 2022 class in Rivals100 cornerback Julian Humphrey of Houston (Texas) Clear Lake.

Humphrey is a tall corner with elite speed who excels in press-man coverage. He claims to run a 4.3 40-yard dash and it’s hard to argue that considering his verified track times in both the 100 and 200 meter. He does a good job getting his hands on receivers at the line, staying in their hip pocket and possessing the speed to almost effortlessly run with them step for step and then tracking the ball and knocking it away.

With UF likely taking several corners in the class to go along with Humphrey, Gators Territory breaks down the additional prospects on the board and where Florida stands with them.