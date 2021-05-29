Who is next at cornerback following Julian Humphrey's commitment to UF?
Florida just added its first defensive back commitment of the 2022 class in Rivals100 cornerback Julian Humphrey of Houston (Texas) Clear Lake.
Humphrey is a tall corner with elite speed who excels in press-man coverage. He claims to run a 4.3 40-yard dash and it’s hard to argue that considering his verified track times in both the 100 and 200 meter. He does a good job getting his hands on receivers at the line, staying in their hip pocket and possessing the speed to almost effortlessly run with them step for step and then tracking the ball and knocking it away.
With UF likely taking several corners in the class to go along with Humphrey, Gators Territory breaks down the additional prospects on the board and where Florida stands with them.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news