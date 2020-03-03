Who is next from Miami Palmetto? Brashard Smith shares his prediction
Sunday was a day to remember for UF commit, Brashard Smith, who made a splash on the national scene by earning an invite to the 2021 Under Armour All-America Game.
A four-star prospect from Miami Palmetto, Smith is being recruited to play running back for the Gators, but lined up at receiver for the UA Camp. However, regardless of the position, this is a reliable playmaker who dissects defenses in a variety of ways.
