Who will lead the Gators in receiving in 2021?

For a decade the Florida Gators produced just four receivers that were picked in the NFL Draft. From 2010-2019 only Riley Cooper, Andre Debose, Demarcus Robinson, and Antonio Callaway have made the jump from college to the NFL. In just the last two years the Gators have doubled that number, not including tight end Kyle Pitts, who was taken fourth overall by the Atlanta Falcons. So, the development at that position with Billy Gonzales is clearly making a difference for the Gators. However, that's a lot of turnover for the Gators and we're once again left wondering what the Gators' have left at the position? Can Florida continue to churn out NFL-level talent at receiver? Who will Emory Jones lean on this year as his top-target? Who will lead the Gators in receiving? Let's take a look at the players. The Gators leading three receivers in 2020 accounted for 151 receptions, 2,343 yards, and 31 touchdowns, so there is a lot of production to be made up for, meaning a lot of opportunity for the following guys.

Jacob Copeland

Jacob Copeland career stats Year Catches Yards TDs 2018 1 16 0 2019 21 273 2 2020 23 435 3

Copeland came to Florida with a lot of fanfare. The four-star receiver from Pensacola chose Florida over Tennessee and Alabama and was the most heralded receiver signee in some time, and one of the highlights of Dan Mullen's first recruiting class. Copeland's career got off to a slow start as injuries derailed much of his freshman season but he found a starting role in 2020. Copeland put up career numbers in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns but Per Pro Football Focus, Copeland's average depth of target of 15.7 yards, ranking 19th-best among FBS receivers with at least 40 targets in 2020. PFF also reported that 20 of Copeland's 23 receptions resulted in a first down or a touchdown. This spring it appeared that Copeland was running sharp, crisp routes, as he continues developing as a player. His biggest issue has been dropped passes, with PFF recording nine drops for the receiver in the last two seasons, including five in 2020. If Copeland can eliminate the drops, his route running and big play ability, paired with Emory Jones' big arm, could lead to the breakout season Gator fans have been hoping and wishing for since Copeland arrived on campus.

Justin Shorter

Justin Shorter career stats Year Catches Yards TDs 2018 3 20 0 2019 12 137 0 2020 25 268 3

The Penn State transfer arrived in Gainesville and fit right in with the rest of the Gators' receivers. Justin Shorter, like Copeland, posted career-highs in catches, yards and touchdowns in 2020. A former 5-star Shorter was the No. 1 receiver in the 2018 recruiting class but never found a role in Happy Valley. That led Shorter to look for greener pastures and Gainesville provided that. Playing in the same offense as Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes, and Jacob Copeland, SHorter wasn't afforded a ton of opportunity but he made the most of the chances he was given. Shorter should project to start on the outside at X or Z and has the potential to make a similar jump in production to that of Grimes.



Xzavier Henderson

Xzavier Henderson career stats Year Catches Yards TDs 2020 9 148 1

The brother of 2019 first round pick C.J. Henderson, Xzavier Henderson is looking to make a name for himself. Henderson has a long stride and legitimate track speed. He's a deep ball threat who spent his freshman season refining the rest of his game. Now, in 2020, Henderson has the opportunity for a breakout season. Henderson played in 11 of 12 contests in 2020, missing only the Texas A&M game. While he wasn't featured in his freshman season, his playing time clearly shows the staff has recognized his talent and potential. At worst, Henderson is a serious deep threat that has shown the ability to high point the football. At best he can turn himself into an all-around receiver that opposing defenses need to gameplan for on a week-to-week basis.

Trent Whittemore

Trent Whittemore career stats Year Catches Yards TDs 2020 10 128 1

Maybe one of the most intriguing and versatile players on the list, Trent Whittemore was putting together a decent season before an injury forced him to miss nearly a month. Whittemore caught his first touchdown in a win over South Carolina and set a career-high in receiving yards in the Cotton Bowl. He made one of the highlight catches of the season against South Carolina.

Oh, and did we mention that he's crazy athletic?

It will be interesting to see where Whittemore fits in with the 2020 offense. He's a solid route runner with dependable hands, who could play inside or outside. At 6-3, he's a big body inside but is physical enough to handle getting jammed at the line.

Best of the rest