GatorsTerritory - Why I Coach: Christian Robinson

It's November 15, 2010, and Christian Robinson is sitting outside of Jordan-Hare Stadium wondering about his future.

Just a sophomore, Robinson earned the start in a 3:30 CBS SEC Game of the Week for the Georgia Bulldogs who were on the road to play Cam Newton's Auburn Tigers. Although he earned the right to start he would only play one series.

"On the opening series, I had a missed fit. Cam Newton runs it up the sideline and we don’t get him down. He scores. It’s probably playing on his Heisman reel," Robinson told Gators Territory. "After that play, I got taken out and I didn’t play another down of defense the rest of the game. I remember Coach Grantham going off on me probably an iconic Coach Grantham screaming tirade.”

This was in a time before the transfer portal, which meant sitting out a season, and here Robinson was sitting outside the stadium after a 49-31 loss that he was yanked out of just a series into.

That's where Robinson's first coach stepped in.

Ken Robinson is a former NFL player and a long-time coach. He's a man of morals and integrity and standing next to his son he knew this was a crossroads. Ken was Christian's coach from early in his life all the way until Christian left for the University of Georgia but he's also a father and he can see that his son is hurting and uncertain. Robinson could leave, go somewhere that he felt wanted or he could stay. Staying would mean proving his worth, earning his reps back, and showing Todd Grantham that he needed to be on the field.

“I’m sitting outside of Jordan-Hare Stadium and my dad is like, ‘this is what you gotta do. If you’re not getting it done that’s not going to change if you go somewhere else. It’s going to show up eventually," Robinson recalled to Gators Territory. "You might as well figure it out here and just make him have to put you out there."

He stayed at Georgia and earned that starting job, then during his junior year, another huge game, this time Steve Spurrier, Marcus Lattimore, and the South Carolina Gamecocks are in Athens. This day is the start of the rest of Robinson's life.

"I had the same dreams that everybody else had — to go play at the next level. My junior year we’re playing Marcus Lattimore and South Carolina and basically the last series of the game. In everybody’s mind, they’re thinking they’re about to punch this thing in. They’ve been unstoppable," Robinson recalled. "We kind of had a break down with one of our sides, it was soft on the defense and I was just straining to go make a play. I end up having to take on two offensive linemen by myself and I get folded up and they fall on my foot and I crack my foot. After that injury, I was never the same."

The work and effort that Robinson had done to get back on the field had paid off. He'd earned the trust of his coaches and he was back, then in an instant, he was hurt. Robinson missed the next two games before coming back and playing through the pain but, as he said, he was never the same. It was during that time where Robinson found a different passion. He couldn't make an impact on the field so he did what he could. Robinson helped in the film room, meeting rooms, and on the sideline and Georgia went on to win 10 games. He found a purpose, one he didn't expect to, while not being a major contributor on the field.

Robinson returned for his senior season tallying 47 tackles for a 2-loss Georgia team and he continued chasing his dream of playing professionally. He went through pro day and then went undrafted but the St. Louis Rams gave him a tryout. When he worked out but wasn't picked up Robinson called Grantham.

Just one week after he officially retired as a player, Robinson was back in Athens to start his coaching career as a graduate assistant. Imagine going back to school one year after you left to coach your former teammates, not to mention the thankless nature of the graduate assistant coaching position at the college level. Little to no pay, long hours, and no recognition. It can burn you out and it almost did just that.

"You find out that there’s a lot that goes on that the players don’t understand, all the work you do upstairs," Robinson said."

The work is never-ending. You're at the stadium early in the morning to get the day planned and ready. Then meetings, lifting, practices, more meetings, film review from practice, and before you know it you're walking through a dark empty parking lot to your car well after midnight and you need to be back at the facility in a few hours. Just enough to grab food, sleep for a couple of hours and find coffee on the way back to do it all over again. Robinson did that for a year before Grantham left for Louisville and was replaced by Jeremy Pruitt. Somewhere in there, Robinson lost his passion for coaching and for football.

“I actually quit. I got out of football for four months and I was about to take a job up in Nashville, basically social media marketing with college athletes. I was ready to walk away," he said.

A call came from Ole MIss and Robinson took the job. He spent some time in Oxford before reuniting with Grantham at Mississippi State and then Florida.

What Robinson didn't expect as a sophomore getting one of his first starts against the eventual National Champion Auburn Tigers is that being a part of someone else's success can be equally, if not more, gratifying than achieving success on your own.