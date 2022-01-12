Wide Open Wednesday: January 12, 2022
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Wide Open Wednesday: January 12, 2022Mike White on the Clock:Gators 0-2 in the SEC and have LSU tonight at 7:00 PM. I think a safe bet is LSU by double-digits; let's call it 85-70. If the season co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news