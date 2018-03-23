The NCAA guidebook on transfers and eligibility requirements whereto is 24 pages long. Amongst all of that information, there is the requisite checklist and “are you making the right decision” paragraphs. And then, unsurprisingly, the information pertaining to waivers is vague, with nothing more than a definition.

Waiver: An action that sets aside an NCAA rule because a specific, extraordinary circumstance prevents you from meeting the rule. An NCAA school may file a waiver on your behalf; you cannot file a waiver for yourself. The school does not administer the waiver, the conference office or NCAA does.

The legalese explaining exceptions isn’t much better, choosing to redundantly drag on with ambiguous qualifications.

And none of it helps clear up the situation surrounding two new Florida Gators: Trevon Grimes and Van Jefferson.

Both wide receivers, Grimes comes to Florida after spending one season at Ohio State. Jefferson enrolls following three seasons (including one redshirt year) at Ole Miss. Normally both would be required to sit out for one year—an academic year in residence as it’s labeled by the NCAA—before being allowed to play in competition. It is permissible to be apart of all other team activities however during that time.

Grimes and Jefferson are both planning on wading through those murky NCAA waters though and hoping to receive an exception/waiver to play immediately. The long process is just beginning and both are buckling up for what promises to be an uncertain road.

“I just take it one day at a time,” says Jefferson.

“That process is ongoing, so you never really know which way that’s going to go. Hopefully, it goes my way. That’s all in God’s hands. For the most part, I’m just enjoying being here and getting to know these guys, just being here at Florida.”

Adds Grimes, “The waiting process is ongoing. I really don’t try to think too much about it. I just wanna play my game, and whatever the result is, it is. And I’ll stick with it.”

Jefferson is hoping for a reprieve due to sweeping NCAA sanctions on Ole Miss. After an investigation found the Rebels guilty of recruiting violations and improper payments, penalties were passed down. They included a bowl ban for 2018 (in addition to the self-imposed 2017 ban), scholarship reductions and blackballing for the coaches among others.

Typically this would not allow for Jefferson to receive immediate eligibility since the rule states only those who would forfeit their final bit of eligibility due to the ban can play right away. In other words, since Jefferson will still have eligibility after the 2018 season (he’ll be a redshirt-senior in 2019), he doesn’t qualify. However Jefferson, along with other Ole Miss transfers, are planning to argue they were misled during recruitment about the extent of the sanctions that were coming to Ole Miss.

Jefferson says he talks with Shea Patterson, former Ole Miss quarterback, a good bit as both try to sort through this process. Patterson landed at Michigan and the school has filed the paperwork asking for the waiver. This application goes to the NCAA for review and then to Ole Miss who can decide if they concur with the argument laid out by Patterson.

The Gators have not filed any paperwork yet for Jefferson. Florida and other schools who accepted Rebel transfers are sort of in a wait and see game to make their game plan based on how it turns out for Michigan and Patterson. Ole Miss will have 10 business days to respond once it receives the case from the NCAA. Michigan filed their paperwork March 14.

For both transfers, Mullen isn’t putting the pressure of any sort of timeline on an uncertain situation.

Says Mullen, “In any of those things that I’ve dealt with in the past with the NCAA I never try to guess. I never try to put a timeline on it. Some days you’ll get an answer back within a day or two and some days it’s extended a long time. I’ve seen every different scenario so I just don’t even try to guess.”

Jefferson says his case, like Patterson’s, will be based on the severity of the sanctions and impact that puts on the players, but he isn’t ready to lay out his case for the world just yet.

“I guess it’s everything that’s going down over there. We’ll see what happens and everything like that. I don’t want to get too much in it because you don’t want to give everything away. We’ll see what happens with that.”

For now though he’s excelling in spring practice and learning to adapt to the school that made the most sense for the rest of his collegiate career.

“I’m from Florida, I’m from Jacksonville. I just believe in what Coach Mullen and Coach Gonzales were doing. They’re coming here and what they’re trying to do. When I announced I was leaving Ole Miss and was considering schools. Florida called and I was interested. I came down here and visited and decided to come here.”

For Grimes, a Fort Lauderdale native, the reasoning was much the same.

“I wanted to get somewhere closer to home. At the end of the day, I knew that it had to be in Florida. I looked at Miami, I looked at Florida, I looked at Florida State, but I felt that Florida would give me the best opportunity. With the new coaching staff coming in, I would start fresh just like all the other players. I’m happy with my decision and I’m excited to be here.”

Grimes has a bit more wiggle room eligibility wise. He hasn’t used his redshirt year yet and could take that label if he is in fact forced to sit out this year. By applying for a family hardship waiver though, he’s hoping for that immediate transfer.

While not getting into too many details, the St. Thomas Aquinas alum revealed the motivation behind his decision to come closer to home was his mother.

“I don’t wanna give too much on it, but I just had some family issues that I had to deal with from back home with my mom. She’s doing well. That’s all I wanna say about that. I feel like it was a good decision coming to Florida.”

Family hardship waivers would seem to make the most sense as far as approving…yet they can be some of the most inconsistent for the NCAA. The governing board bases their decisions on three qualifiers: the nature of the illness of the family member, how vital is it for the athlete to be close to that family member during their illness (as in are they responsible for care) and what is the timeline of events. The latter is to determine it was in fact the illness that led to the transfer. These controversial decisions from the NCAA are often criticized for being insensitive to situations.

Whether Grimes will be one of those situations or not remains to be seen. But for now he’s letting all of it—his mom and the waiting game—fade away during practice.

“On the field, I let all that go. And then I deal with that outside it. It's taken a little toll, but whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger. I'm dealing with it and that's all I gotta say about that."