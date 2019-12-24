Wilcoxson "100%" committed to UF, recruiting multiple players to the Swamp
The 2020 cycle is not officially over until National Signing Day wraps up on Feb. 5, but some recruiting fans are already looking ahead to next year's class.
UF is off to a solid start in their 2021 class as the program has eight commits and checks in at No. 4 in the Rivals Team Rankings, good for first in the SEC.
Part of the reason for their high standing in the rankings is Kamar Wilcoxson, who recommitted to Florida in July after backing off his first pledge to the school during the spring.
The Rivals250 defensive back spoke with GatorsTerritory about his commitment to UF, the players he is recruiting on behalf of the Gators and which other program is vying for his services.
