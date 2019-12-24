The 2020 cycle is not officially over until National Signing Day wraps up on Feb. 5, but some recruiting fans are already looking ahead to next year's class.

UF is off to a solid start in their 2021 class as the program has eight commits and checks in at No. 4 in the Rivals Team Rankings, good for first in the SEC.

