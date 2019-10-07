Will Rivals100 defender Desmond Evans return to Florida for official visit?
For Desmond Evans, Florida has been considered a school somewhat on the outside looking in at his recruitment, even after landing in his top five less than two months ago.
The Rivals100 prospect had not stepped foot on the Gators' campus at the time he served up his top schools, but all of that changed this past weekend. Not only did Evans have a front-row seat to Saturday's victory against Auburn, but he claims it was one of the best games he has ever attended as well.
An Under Armour All-American from Sanford (N.C.) Lee County, Evans has Tennessee, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Virginia Tech in his top five as well.
