The award is presented to the outstanding freshman player in college football.





PHILADELPHIA - Florida wide receiver Eugene Wilson III was named to the 6th annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List, as announced by the Maxwell Football Club Wednesday.





Wilson III is the first Gator in program history to be tabbed to a Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List.





Wilson III was rated as the No. 32 player and a top-five receiver in the 2023 class by On3. The five-star recruit from Tampa, Fla. was invited to the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game and caught 40 receptions for 764 yards with 11 touchdown his senior season at Gaither High School.





Additionally, he started both ways his junior year with 925 yards and seven scores receiving along with 23 total tackles, five pass break ups and four interceptions on defense.





The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.





Past winners include

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) - 2018

Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)-2019

Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) - 2020

Brock Bowers (Georgia) - 2021

Drake Maye (North Carolina) 2022.