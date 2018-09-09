GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida will be without one of its most important playmakers on defense for the rest of the season. Marco Wilson will miss the remainder of the year after tearing his ACL in the Gators' loss to Kentucky on Saturday.

On the opening defensive series against the Wildcats, Wilson was blocked by Kentucky receiver Dorian Baker, when his knee buckled under him. After being treated on the field by trainers, Wilson headed back to the locker room.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen provided no update on the sophomore during his post game press conference, however, Wilson's father, Chad Wilson, announced on twitter that his son suffered a torn ACL and will not return this year.

This is the second knee injury in four years for the South Florida native after he missed his high school junior season due to a torn ACL.

In Wilson's absence, freshman Trey Dean stepped in. The former four-star prospect was one newcomer that performed well in camp.

"He’s a physical dude," cornerback CJ Henderson said. "A big guy, coming in as a freshman he’s about 180 and he’s a weight room freak."

The depth at cornerback leaves much to be desired. After Dean, Brian Edwards is the only other scholarship player left since CJ McWilliams is also out injured.

During his freshman campaign, Edwards appeared in ten games but mostly on special teams.