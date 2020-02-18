News More News
Winter Park DB says four schools, including UF, are catching his attention

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Winter Park (Fla.) defensive back Dakota Mitchell has seen his recruiting process pick up significant steam since the turn of the year.

Over the past few weeks, programs like Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas A&M have all given Mitchell the green light.

Mitchell previously labeled the Florida Gators as his top school back in December, but that was prior to all of those offers rolling in.

While speaking with GatorsTerritory's Conner Clarke on Sunday, Mitchell didn't name an outright leader, but highlighted nearly a handful of programs that are currently soaking up most of his attention at this time.

