{{ timeAgo('2019-03-03 17:09:07 -0600') }}

With Beck to UGA, what options does Florida have at signal caller?

Robby Ashford (Photo by: Chad Simmons)
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

On Sunday, the Florida Gators saw quarterback target Carson Beck announce his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.Last year, the four-star product out of Jacksonville (Fl.) took multiple visits to U...

