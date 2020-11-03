Florida’s Evan McPherson, one of the best kickers in the country, left big shoes to fill this past Saturday in the Missouri game.

He was one of 15 players unavailable against the Tigers, giving redshirt junior Chris Howard a shot at his first career start. He found out he would be getting the nod last Sunday.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but I was just super excited,” Howard said. “As soon as I got the news, I’ve been waiting four years now to really start a game, and I was just overwhelmed with joy.”

Howard joined the team in 2017 as a walk-on and sat behind Eddy Piniero, who now plays for the Chicago Bears. The next year he was beat out by McPherson, who went 17-for-19 as a freshman and sophomore to earn the highest field goal percentage among UF kickers in school history.

McPherson is one of only two SEC kickers still perfect this season, the other is Alabama’s Will Reichard, and currently holds the SEC mark for the longest field goal (career-long 55 yards).

“He’s kind of taught me how to prepare,” Howard said of McPherson. “We’re two different kickers, two different people, but I definitely try to pick up on some of the stuff that he does and try to put them in my own bag of tricks.”

Howard wouldn’t get to play in a game until 2019, appearing in three as a reserve kicker and finishing a perfect 4-for-4 on point-after attempts. He saw three kickoff attempts as well and averaged 55 yards on each, but never got the chance to kick a field goal in a game situation.

All of that changed against Mizzou. Howard’s number was called on Florida’s opening drive after it stalled in the red zone. He lined up from 28 yards out for his first career field goal attempt.

“This kick is just like any other kick in practice,” he remembered thinking. “I really just try to tune all the noise out, I really couldn’t hear anything honestly.”

“I was probably the most locked-in I think I’ve ever been in my life. First field goal, hit it, and it was just the best feeling in the world. I was super happy.”

The successful kick allowed the Gators to strike first and maintain a first-quarter lead while they regained their rhythm offensively after a three-week layoff. The unit reached the red zone on its second series but again couldn’t score, turning to Howard for a 32-yard field goal.

“We were lining up for a second one and I just knew that I’d hit the first one,” Howard recalled. “So I said, ‘That one’s out of the way and here comes the second one.’ Let’s just do the same thing.

“Making those two kicks for me was huge for my confidence. It was just really big for me honestly, I don’t even know how to put it into words.”

Teammates, coaches and staffers celebrated with Howard on the sideline after his two kicks. Ponte Vedra, Fla., native also had his family members in the stands to see him kicking for the Gators.

“They were happy for me,” Howard said. “I was happy. If someone were to say I would have started three years ago, I don’t know if people would have said that would actually happen. Everyone was just pretty happy for me throughout the whole organization honestly, everybody was giving me support.

“My whole family was in town. It was definitely a great experience for them, it was a great experience for me having them there to support me. It was just great to have all my family in attendance.”

In addition to his pair of field goals, Howard also made all five extra points in Florida’s 41-17 win. UF coach Dan Mullen wasn’t surprised by his successful start.

“He did a great job,” Mullen said of Howard. “I knew I had a lot of confidence in him and a trust that he was gonna be able to come out there and perform. You have such a great deal with Evan, but to have a guy come in and play like him, I’m really proud of his performance.”