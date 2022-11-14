Florida women’s golf head coach Emily Glaser announced the addition of Ines Archer, Paula Francisco and Sophie Stevens.

All three will join the program in the fall of 2023.

Ines Archer | Dijon, France

* 2022 European Girls Team Championship

* Member of the French National Team

* Made the cut in her LET debut at the 2021 Lacoste Ladies Open

* Finished 3rd place at the 2022 European Ladies Amateur Championship

* Placed 8th at the 2022 Elite Hotel Open (LET Access Tour)

* Tournament Champion at the 2021 Grand Prix de Bretagne

* Won the 2021 Linxea Open

* 2018 French Champion (U14)





Emily Glaser on Ines… “Ines has played at a very high level over the last few years both individually and as a member of a very strong French National Team. She is very skilled, smart and in my opinion, has only scratched the surface of how good she can be. Ines will thrive in our family-oriented team environment and as her confidence grows I know she will have a tremendous positive impact on our team both on and off the course. We are so happy that Ines chose UF.”

Ines Archer on why Florida… “There are many reasons why I chose Florida, but the first reason is the relationship I had with Coach Glaser during my visit and when I met Coach Wu, I felt a great connection. Having that with my coaches is extremely important to me.”

Paula Francisco | Madrid, Spain

* Took 5th at the 2022 Grand Prix Des Landes Championship

* Finished 9th at the 2022 British Girls Championship

* 2021 Tennessee State Team and Individual Champion

* 2nd place at the 2021 Grand Prix Des Landes Championship

* Won the 2018 Sub-16 Spain Championship

* Placed 2nd at the Sub-25 Madrid Amateur Championship

* Top-5 finish at the Sub-16 Span Championship





Emily Glaser on Paula… “Paula’s game is really good, she has a beautiful golf swing and is physically gifted. As her confidence and belief continue to grow I think she will be a special talent and a great college player. I love her passion for UF, it will motivate both her and her teammates. We were so excited to have Paula choose Florida and we can’t wait to have her here next fall.”

Paula Francisco on why Florida… “I chose Florida because I wanted to go to a school where I can challenge myself as a person, and student-athlete. I loved the atmosphere of the entire campus when I visited and knew this was going to be my place. Being able to represent the Gators is a dream come true.”

Sophie Stevens | Highland, Michigan

* Two-time (2021, 2022) Michigan Girls’ State Amateur Champion

* Won the 2022 Billy Horschel Junior Championship

* Medalist at the 2022 GAM Women’s Championship

* Finished 2nd at the Randy Wise Junior Open

* Played in the 121st U.S. Women’s Amateur at 15 years old

Emily Glaser on Sophie… “Sophie is very physically talented, athletic and has a tremendous work ethic. She loves golf, loves to compete and has continued to improve year after year. She’s thoughtful and has a calm demeanor that will be an asset to our team. I’m really excited to be able to work with Sophie and help her realize her goals and potential, she is going to be a great Gator.”

Sophie Stevens on why Florida… “One of the main reasons I chose Florida was because of the people. I really like what Coach Glaser stands for and the way she coaches the team. I also enjoyed the people that make up the UF athletic department. It will be an honor to represent an elite group of students and student-athletes that perform at the highest level in both academics and athletics.”