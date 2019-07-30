For the majority of UF's commits, last week's Friday Night Lights was more about growing closer to those in the class and simply having fun with the 2019 season vastly approaching.

The jam-packed event provided commits with the opportunity to slip their recruiting caps on as well, with one being Ja'Quavion Fraziars. The four-star receiver has a reputation for being one of the fierce recruiters in UF's class and is now looking to add more names to his wish list with new targets emerging each week.