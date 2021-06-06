Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! He has been a Florida resident a good portion of his life (living in Destin, Tampa, Jacksonville, and now Fairhope AL), so he knows the Florida area very well. Andy is a franchise veteran, owning multiple franchises and businesses.

If Florida is able to reel in Evan Stewart, one of the elite pass catchers in the 2022 class, much of the credit will be directed toward Nick Evers, his 7-on-7 quarterback who has been committed to Dan Mullen's program since March.

In addition to his bond with Evers, Stewart continues to grow closer to wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales and sees opportunity to flourish in Dan Mullen's offensive attack. It sure doesn't hurt that the Lone Star State has a strong desire to play in the SEC as well.

Over the weekend, the Rivals100 prospect officially visited the University of Florida and spoke with Gators Territory and others about his multi-day stay with the SEC East program.