"It feels good to be back home, man," Fraziars told GT's Joseph Hastings. "It feels good to work with the younger guys that are coming up, get to recruit a little bit, and then working with coach G a lot."

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Fraziars has been a popular face in Gainesville throughout the first half of 2019, but today was all about seasoning up his craft and getting more accustomed to the Gators' coaching style, especially Billy Gonzales.

Multiple UF commits laced up the cleats for UF's Elite One Day Camp on Saturday afternoon, with one being four-star pass catcher, Ja'Quavion Fraziars.

With camp season in full swing, Fraziars is eager to add more tools to his tool box and exited UF's campus today knowing he's a better player today than he was yesterday.

"How to get in and out of my breaks even quicker," Fraziars said of what Gonzales helped him with. "Usually I lunge when I get ready to break down, and now I got a feel for what he wants me to do when I get up to Florida and what he doesn't want me to do."

The Dunnellon (Fla.) native also relished the opportunity to test himself against fellow Gators commit and four-star safety, Rashad Torrence II.

"It was great work," Fraziars said. "I feel like I got better today facing top competition in the nation with Rashad and I can't remember his name, No. 10, and then Keaton Mitchell, the three-star. It was great work today and I feel like I got a lot better."

Fraziars' says his bond with Torrence has shaped up quite well away from the football field as well, with the pair of commitments also eyeing the same return date.

"We're working on the same official (visit) date right now," Fraziars said. "It's probably going to be Florida State weekend, all of us."

Fraziars, who has official visits locked in with Penn State and LSU, managed to squeeze in some face time with Dan Mullen today as well.

"I talked to Mullen today. I went into his office today before the camp," Fraziars said. "He just asked how family is doing, stuff beyond football."

One target who continues to climb the wish lists of several UF fans is Rivals100 receiver, Koy Moore, and it's safe to say Fraziars is committed to making those wishes come true.

"Koy Moore, Louisiana, and I think that's it," Fraziars said of the top target(s) he is recruiting to UF. "Hashtag Koy to the Swamp, man. Get my boy to the Swamp."

