WR Jay Fair recaps Gators official visit, plans to reveal decision in July
Florida, Auburn and TCU are the front-runners for Texas-based receiver Jay Fair.
The in-state Horned Frogs hosted him for an official visit last weekend, the Gators welcomed him to Gainesville this weekend, and Bryan Harsin's staff has a multi-day visit locked in for June 18-20.
During his several days at the Swamp, Fair was able to confirm his feelings for Dan Mullen's program and exited campus with a much better understanding of what life would be like as a student as well. The plan is to make a decision in July, so Fair was dialed in and made sure to fire away with any questions he had.
