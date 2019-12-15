Dan Mullen's staff rolled out the red carpet for nine official visitors this weekend, with the majority of the prospects already teamed up with Florida's program as well.

However, multiple uncommitted prospects at a position need also spent multiple days in the Swamp, including Sam Brown. Not only did the Peach State native de-commit from UCF this past week, but UF just offered not even a week ago as well.

Brown, a three-star prospect out of Savannah (Ga.) New Hampstead, is fresh off scholarship offers from Georgia and Ole Miss.