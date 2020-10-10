OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription and get the rest of 2020 for FREE when using promo code GT2020

Nay’Quan Wright raised his stock Saturday in Florida’s loss at Texas A&M.

The redshirt freshman running back came into the game with 26 career rushing yards, including two yards on a combined five carries in limited minutes against Ole Miss and South Carolina. Listed as No. 3 on the depth chart, Wright made the most of his opportunities against the Aggies and surpassed his career total.

The Miami Gardens native rushed five times for 31 yards and earned his first-career touchdown as a Gator, giving UF a 21-14 advantage during the second quarter.

“First off I’d like to give credit to the man above for blessing me with the ability to be a Florida Gator,” Wright said after the game. “We just had a run play on, just on the goal line. My number got called, and I just took advantage of the opportunity. It was a blessing getting in the end zone for my first time. I’m very thankful.”

Wright — the former four-star recruit out of Miami Carol City High School — has great burst in the open field, can make defenders miss with his shifty moves and is physical enough to break through tacklers. He showcased all of those abilities in College Station, and quarterback Kyle Trask was happy to see him rewarded for his work ethic.

“Nay’Quan’s just a really hard-working and humble kid,” Kyle Trask said. “He doesn’t complain about anything. He’s just been grinding away on this opportunity to make the most of it when the ball gets in his hands on Saturdays.”

Wright led all rushers for Florida and also proved to be a threat in the passing game with a key 26-yard reception in the second half. He also had a 25-yard catch-and-run at Ole Miss.

Starters Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis have performed well this season, but Wright will warrant more consistent playing time moving forward if he continues to produce with his touches. For now, he and the Gators are looking to rebound from their 41-38 loss to A&M.

“We’ve just gotta go back to the drawing board,” Wright said, “and clean some things up as a team.”