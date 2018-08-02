Dan Mullen and the Gators were presented with a much-needed boost to their receiving corps on Thursday morning as Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes were both presented with waivers from the NCAA in regards to their eligibility for the 2018 season.

“I’m excited for Trevon and Van. We appreciate the NCAA’s understanding in both situations, and are thankful to the UAA’s administration and compliance staff for their role in helping guide Trevon, Van, their families and our coaching staff through this over the past six-plus months,” Coach Dan Mullen said in a statement released by the university.

Being an intraconference transfer who arrived from Ole Miss, Jefferson now needs a similiar waiver from the SEC and the university says the process is in motion. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound Jefferson spent three seasons with the Rebels, including a red-shirt year, and amassed 999 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 91 catches.

Grimes, who saw action in two games during his freshman year at Ohio State, is immediately eligible for the upcoming season. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Grimes, a former five-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, reeled in three catches for 20 yards in 2017.

Both prospects relocated to the University of Florida back in January.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.