While those types of stat lines are what we've come to expect from Trask this season, he did something late in the game at Neyland Stadium that probably nobody saw coming outside of the coaching staff.

On 4th and 14th in Volunteers territory, Trask took the snap and executed an almost flawless pooch punt that was downed inside the five-yard line.

"We actually practice it every week," Trask said. "And you just never know when you're actually going to get to do it. I think Coach Mullen was kind of thinking about it on the sidelines. They were talking about it and I was like, ‘Let me kick it, let me kick it.’ We run it every single week in practice, but we never get to do it in a game. So, it was pretty cool to get out there and pin them deep.”

Everybody coins those types of plays as "Heisman moments." It's funny to consider that punt an example of that, but to Trask's teammates and the people on the sidelines, the consensus is he doesn't need something like that to put him over the top.

“Yeah, I already think he should win it just off of sole purposes," UF wideout Trevon Grimes said. "He's a phenomenal quarterback. Every day I see it in practice, week in and week out. And just for him to come out under the lights and do what he has to do, and throw four touchdowns and how many other yards he threw for, a lot, it’s just phenomenal to see.

"I'm very happy for him, and like I said, I think he deserves to win it after everything he's overcome and all the stuff he's been through. To have a season like he's having, no brainer.”

