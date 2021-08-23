Young Gators will get experience quick

After two long weeks of camp, the Florida Gators were back in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for one more dress rehearsal before the season.

For weeks the coaches have been running players through drills, working on fundamentals, and installing the offense and defense. Sunday night's scrimmage, one that Florida was happy to get through without injury, was a chance for the coaches to see how far the players have progressed in that time.

"Any time you go in the stadium it's a different mindset. There's pride that you take with playing every time you step foot on the field in the Swamp, so that's really the biggest mindset of what we do," Mullen said. "Scrimmage-wise you kind of stay off and let the guys play. Last, last... you get into scrimmage situations you want to see how guys can handle, how they translate everything we've learned into a game situation."

With Florida's first game less than two weeks away, Dan Mullen wasn't keen on divulging too much about his personnel but he's confident the Gators are heading in the right direction.

"(We) had some veteran guys last year that probably had; so it's a very different, whole different feel this year with a lot of young guys," Mullen said. "We have some young, talented guys that I'm really excited about, but you see them make mistakes that are not as much physical but mental mistakes that we've got to get corrected and fixed up."

Florida's young, talented roster will be tested early. There's no other way to get experience than actually getting thrown into the water. Mullen knows that there could be a learning curve but he's seen signs of promise.

One area where the Gators youth will show is in the secondary. When asked if there was one position group that could keep him up at night, Mullen pointed to the defensive backs.

"Guys are doing that so there are guys earning reps," Mullen said. "There’ll be a bunch of guys that will play in the secondary and as they get to see, they get that opportunity to show they can translate not just from practice, but then translate on to game experience. The better they do on game day, the more reps they’ll get next week.”

Only 12 days until we see just how much progression those young players have made in the fall.