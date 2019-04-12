GAINESVILLE, Fla. – For the most part the Gators are a veteran-led team. On offense there is experience all over the place outside of the OL. Defensively guys like David Reese, Jabari Zuniga, Jeawon Taylor and C.J. Henderson hold it down.

However, depth is vital what makes a well-rounded team is the veterans and young guys all stepping up. And this spring has revealed a few young guys that are making the most of their opportunities as they develop into contributors.

“The more reps you get, the better you’re going to get, the more you’re going to see yourself on film, and obviously you’re playing attention more when we’re correcting the details and what we want from each position,” cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray said of young guys developing.

Among the young guys nickel back John Huggins and defensive lineman Zach Carter have stood out at their positions and have impressed their coaches.

“Zach Carter,” defensive line coach David Turner said of who’s impressed him the most. “Zach has probably been a little bit more consistent than some of the other guys.

“He comes out every day works, and moves around and playing multiple positions, He’s had to learn a couple of new things and new spots. He’s been a guy that I think has a had a real productive spring.”

Carter’s progression this spring has led to his increased reps, but his flexibility to move inside as well has been the biggest contribution.

“It’s always good to be versatile and it helps in the depth, especially up front and especially in this league,” Turner said. “You gotta to play a number of guys up front in this league and being able to play multiple positions and know what to do and be proficient at it is definitely a plus.”

Last season Carter didn’t see many reps, but this offseason he turned up his training and it looks to be paying off already.

“A little bit more maturity,” D-coordinator Todd Grantham said. “The weight room’s helped. Playing to the identity we want him to play to. Playing multiple spots for us, being able to play end and tackle for us.

“(He’s) a guy that wants to be a good player. He’s got the tools to be a good player. Certainly a guy I’m looking forward to watch play Saturday and letting him showcase his ability.”

The only guy that can give Carter a run for his money when it comes to who has developed the most this spring is Huggins.