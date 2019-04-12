Young guys Zach Carter and John Huggins stepping up this spring
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – For the most part the Gators are a veteran-led team. On offense there is experience all over the place outside of the OL. Defensively guys like David Reese, Jabari Zuniga, Jeawon Taylor and C.J. Henderson hold it down.
However, depth is vital what makes a well-rounded team is the veterans and young guys all stepping up. And this spring has revealed a few young guys that are making the most of their opportunities as they develop into contributors.
“The more reps you get, the better you’re going to get, the more you’re going to see yourself on film, and obviously you’re playing attention more when we’re correcting the details and what we want from each position,” cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray said of young guys developing.
Among the young guys nickel back John Huggins and defensive lineman Zach Carter have stood out at their positions and have impressed their coaches.
“Zach Carter,” defensive line coach David Turner said of who’s impressed him the most. “Zach has probably been a little bit more consistent than some of the other guys.
“He comes out every day works, and moves around and playing multiple positions, He’s had to learn a couple of new things and new spots. He’s been a guy that I think has a had a real productive spring.”
Carter’s progression this spring has led to his increased reps, but his flexibility to move inside as well has been the biggest contribution.
“It’s always good to be versatile and it helps in the depth, especially up front and especially in this league,” Turner said. “You gotta to play a number of guys up front in this league and being able to play multiple positions and know what to do and be proficient at it is definitely a plus.”
Last season Carter didn’t see many reps, but this offseason he turned up his training and it looks to be paying off already.
“A little bit more maturity,” D-coordinator Todd Grantham said. “The weight room’s helped. Playing to the identity we want him to play to. Playing multiple spots for us, being able to play end and tackle for us.
“(He’s) a guy that wants to be a good player. He’s got the tools to be a good player. Certainly a guy I’m looking forward to watch play Saturday and letting him showcase his ability.”
The only guy that can give Carter a run for his money when it comes to who has developed the most this spring is Huggins.
Like Carter, he didn’t see much of the field at all last season, but with a position change and another year in the system and strength program Huggins has come a long way this spring.
“He’s a physical player,” Grantham said of huggins. “He has the ability to play underneath zone stuff. He has a little bit of man skills because he played DB, played safety. He’s big so on the perimeter plays, the bubble plays, he can set the edge on the guy blocking him and turn it back or make a play.
“Then when he’s a blitzer you gotta really account for him because he’s a mismatch on a back because he’s got some size and power to him. So, he really brings some versatility to that position gives us the flexibility to put him in the game, give Trey a blow, and then use him that way.”
Huggins sits behind Trey Dean at the nickel spot, but the increased reps throughout practice have helped him make the jump to the next level in his game, and he is making the most of it.
“Yes it definitely helps,” Gray said of more reps leading to better play.
Huggins, like a few other DB’s have benefited from more reps being available due to guys such as Marco Wilson being sidelined with an injury and a lack of depth overall at the position.
However, with the increased reps comes some mistakes, but that is to be expected. What the coaches want is for guys to make sure they learn from them.
“With Marco being out, with other guys being out, you know, Brian Edwards is getting a lot more reps,” Gray said. “So those guys will be better, they just have to make sure they take advantage of it and not make the same mistakes twice.”
What’s separated guys like Carter and Huggins though is their versatility and work ethic. Both have turned heads this spring at spots that need contributors, and they look to showcase how far they have come Saturday in the Orange and Blue game.