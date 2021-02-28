GatorsTerritory - Young walks the Gators off to complete sweep of Samford

"Huge at bat by Jordan before me to draw that walk before me. That 3-2 pitch is a tough layoff," Young recalled after the game. "I kind of wanted redemption from the time before that when Jud picked me up. I knew see something in the zone and find a way to put it in play."

Young had come up in the eighth inning with a chance to tie the game but struck out, the only out he made on the day, but the ninth was a chance to redeem himself after freshman Jordan Carrion walked to load the bases with two outs in a 9-9 game.

The legend of Jacob Young continues to grow. Eight innings after extending his hitting streak to 26 games — second-longest in school history — the third-year sophomore ended the game with a single to center field in the bottom of the ninth to finish off a sweep of Samford.

"It's a great feeling when you have all your teammates running after you," Young said of the mob chasing him after the game. "It's a feeling you don't get too often. When you do get it you want to take it in and enjoy it. Having all your boys run after you with excitement is a great feeling."

The win finished off a 10-9 win and a weekend sweep, it also erased another bullpen collapse for the Gators. Florida (6-2) came into the weekend resting Ben Specht, so they turned to Franco Aleman in a tough spot in the sixth inning.

Hunter Barco hit the leadoff batter, who hustled to third on a single after him. Aleman came in out of the bullpen and promptly allowed three runs while getting just one out. Chase Centala relieved him, allowing one run before getting out of the inning finally. Samford took that lead into the eighth inning before Jud Fabian tied the game with a bases loaded single to center. The Gators took the lead in the eighth when Nathan Hickey grounded out to first, allowing Jordan carrion to score.

With Ben Specht getting the weekend off to rest his arm, Florida turned to Brandon Sproat. The second-year freshman couldn't close the game out, giving up a two-out opposite field home run to Bulldog first baseman Sonny DiChiara. The sophomore hit four home runs this weekend in Gainesville.

"We gotta get the bullpen figured out. That's the bottom line," O'Sullivan said after the game. " Starting with Franco, obviously a little bit of a tough situation to come in to first and third nobody out but you could just tell the body language a little different today. He was a little frantic and quick last week and he was the exact opposite today, slower tempo had a little bit of a low elbow. He has not looked like this in the preseason. We will get him going."

Barco started the game looking to come back after a rough first start a week ago against Miami. The left-hander got roughed up in the first inning, surrendering a two-run home run to DiChiara but the offense picked him up.

Young led the game off with a single and scored on Jud Fabian's fourth home run of the week. A Jordan Butler double, throwing error and balk later the Gators had the lead, 3-2. Barco settled in after the first. He retired the next 11 batters he faced with seven strikeouts before Ayrton Schafer ran into a fastball, driving it over everything in left field.

"I know the line says he gave up about five earned runs but he certainly pitched way better than what his line said. I thought he took a tremendous step forward today," O'Sullivan said of Barco. "His control was really good. Other than the leadoff walk to start the game and the two-run homer he gave up I thought he pitched really, really well."

The Florida offense continues to hit baseballs at an alarming rate. Florida tallied 14 hits Sunday. It's the first time since April 21-May 3, 2009 that the Gators have 10+ hits in eight consecutive games. Florida has 99 hits through eight games this season, (12.375 per game), which puts them on pace for 693 this season.



