Zach Carter named to Bednarik Watch List

Florida Gators senior defensive lineman Zach Carter has been named a finalist to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, joining teammate Kaiir Elam on the list. Carter was not named to the initial watch list in July.

Carter has started his senior season with a bang. He has started all five games this season and is tied for fourth in the country with 5.5 sacks totaling 32 yards. The defensive tackle was named the SEC Co-Defensive Linemen of the week after a single-game career-high 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble in the season opener vs. Florida Atlantic. Carter has logged 15 total tackles, eight of them for a loss along with two quarterback hurries.

The award is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Players named were selected by the MFC national selection committee and these players will be eligible for consideration as semifinalists for each of these respective awards. Semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 1 and voting will commence on Nov. 2.