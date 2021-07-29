Zach Carter named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Florida Gators senior Zach Carter has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

Carter was named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team after he played in all 12 games in 2020 as he led the Gators in sacks (5.0) and tackles-for-loss (9.5). Carter’s season-high of eight tackles and 1.5 sacks against South Carolina earned him SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. The Tampa native set a career-high five quarterback hurries vs. Georgia after missing the first half of the game.

Established in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their impact, and inspire greater service in the world. A member of the National College Football Awards Association, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. It is the first major award honoring the character of service to others.

The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Heisman Trophy winner, College Football Hall of Famer, former NFL quarterback, and renowned humanitarian Danny Wuerffel, whose life mission is to inspire greater service in the world. Wuerffel led the University of Florida to four SEC Championships and the Gators’ first National Football Championship as the team’s star quarterback. The 1996 Heisman Trophy winner set 17 NCAA and Florida records and won a myriad of other awards including the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and The William V. Campbell Trophy, presented to the nation’s top scholar-athlete. As a nationally recognized humanitarian, Wuerffel inspires leaders to use their influence to make a positive impact.



