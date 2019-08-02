GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the confetti fell on the Florida Gators in Atlanta, Zach Carter was already focused on the 2019 season.

"I remember after the Michigan game, I had texted my strength coach and said, 'coach we got to get to work. I hate this feeling. It's time to get to work,'" recounted the Gators defensive lineman.

Carter came to Gainesville as one of UF's biggest recruits in his class. After redshirting his first season, Carter had limited playing time in his redshirt freshman season.

In 2018 Carter totaled eight tackles, one tackle-for-loss, two pass breakups and one quarterback hurry. He also blocked a field goal against Charleston Southern - UF’s first blocked field goal since 2016.

It was frustrating, not seeing the field however, the Hillsborough County native knew his time would come - if he put in the effort.

And did he.

"Then things been clicking since the spring," said Carter. "I am looking forward to continuing in the fall."

Carter was one of the most impressive defenders this past spring. He was explosive; he was more consistent; he certainly grabbed people's attention including his teammates and coaches.

His performance this spring was no accident.

“Zach Carter has been working really hard and improving every day," said defensive end Jabari Zuniga. "Carter, he is definitely one of those guys that uses the extra time that we have to work on extra techniques, working out a lot of extra."

"Zach, I am very impressed with," defensive tackle Kyree Campbell said. "Zach is going to be an eye opener. Someone that the media is going to be attached to.He is strong dude. I mean all he is has to do is learn the game."

“Zach’s a guy, I think has worked with his nutrition and his weights to become a more complete player," defensive coordinator Todd Grantham told Gators Territory. "Because of that he has multiple position flexibility. He can play inside and outside."

Florida moved Carter around a bit in the spring, lining Carter up at defensive tackle a few times as well as outside. At media day, Grantham confirmed that is something UF will revisit in the season.

"Learning creates opportunity. He’s learning both positions.," said Grantham. "Because of the work he’s put in in the weight room and really on the practice field to be a good player he’s showing he wants to be a part of our rotation and what we’re doing. We’re looking forward to him doing that.”

Carter always had the physical attributes. It's when his mental game caught up that Carter saw the biggest progress.

"[Sal Sunseri] helped me realize that my mind had to catch with my body," explained Carter. "Thats a big thing about college football, you have to be talented and mature and you have to be ready.

" I don't think I came in with as big of a chip on my shoulder than I needed to," he added. "Over the last couple of months I developed that chip on my shoulder and I'll continue to have my chip on my shoulder. It will drive and help me reach my full potential."

"I can tell you that is Zach is going to be a legendary player," said Campbell.