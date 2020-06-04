In our first edition of Zach’s Mail Stack, we look at how June workouts will be structured, what Florida’s offense could look like this season and running back recruiting.

Have you received any news on how workouts will be structured once the players are back on June 8? Do you anticipate most players returning for “voluntary workouts”? — @Phenry44

Players will need to wear masks or cloth face coverings inside the facilities when they report Monday, but masks are not recommended during workouts. Access to the training room and weights are by appointment only, and players will be screened daily with a questionnaire and temperature check prior to workouts. The weights have been moved to the Indoor Practice Facility and the doors will be open as players work in groups of 10-12. Each weight station is spaced out and the equipment will be sanitized between each session and thoroughly at the end of each day. Despite Florida coach Dan Mullen revealing Wednesday that some players won’t report to campus next week, I expect the majority of the team to return so they can get a sense of normalcy back and start working out with strength coach Nick Savage and his staff.

Interested to get your take on how the offense is structured this year. Does Dan Mullen adapt a bit and stick with a pass-first offense? Does Kyle Trask run the ball more? What does Emory Emory’s involvement look like this year? — @bkurtz34

Mullen knows what he has in quarterbacks Trask and Jones, as well as the tight end position with Kyle Pitts. The new rotations at running back and wide receiver, as well as changes along the offensive line, will go a long way in determining the structure of this year’s offense. Pass protection should be solid once again and the Gators still have enough weapons at WR to go with Pitts, so Trask will continue airing it out and could throw for 3,000 yards with a full season.

However, I do think the offense will be more balanced because of improved run blocking with Mississippi State grad transfer Stewart Reese and a home-run threat in Miami RB transfer Lorenzo Lingard Jr. And I expect Jones, not Trask, to run the ball more as his involvement increases. After toting the rock 42 times last year, you could see Jones with 65-plus carries this season as well as an expanded role in the passing game (38 attempts in 2019). Also look for him to start getting entire drives to himself instead of certain packages or a few plays in a series.

Why do we struggle to recruit the RB position? We truly have struggled to sign top-tier talent at this position since Mullen took over, and I am puzzled as to why? — @johnhinson