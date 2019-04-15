GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- This is the last time Jabari Zuniga will walk through the tunnel for a Florida spring game.

"I kind of got a little emotional yesterday [Friday] after the last practice," said the defensive lineman. "It’s the last Spring, so, it’s crazy though.”

Zuniga had plenty of support on Saturday. The talented defender had about 30 people attending the Orange and Blue Game - a welcome sight for the fifth-year senior.

"It was wonderful, man," said Zuniga. "This the last one, so you know all my family just came to show support. It was wonderful.”

Zuniga's career at Florida has had his fair share of ups and downs.

He came to Gainesville after being recruited by Jim McElwain and then defensive coordinator Geoff Collins. A three-star recruit out of Georgia, Zuniga was an underrated prospect ready to showcase his talent on the bigger stage.

Now Dan Mullen and Todd Grantham are grateful that Zuniga made the decision all those years ago to switch his pledge from NC State to Florida.

According to Grantham, they plan to utilize the defensive end on the edge.

"He’s a guy that’s very conscientious and wants to be really prepared," said Grantham. "I think with him it’s just a matter of continuing to refine his craft, because he can give us rush both inside and outside. At the end of the day it’s about what combination of guys gives us the best rush. So we’ll mix and match those guys.”

"He’s twitchy. He’s got a lot of ability off the edge," said defensive line coach David Turner. "He’s stronger than probably what he appears. He plays with good pad level and good leverage. You know, I don’t know who he reminds me of. I’ve been around a lot of good ones. Myles Garrett. He’s got a little bit of Myles in him. Preston Smith, those guys. He’s really not typical of any of those guys. He’s just got a lot of traits of a lot."

Those are some big shoes fill but Zuniga is not too phased. He is too busy making sure he steps up as a leader because being a veteran comes with more responsibility.

“You just got to encourage them, just motivate them, just lead them in the right direction," said Zuniga. "Lead by example."

Andrew Chatfield, Zach Carter, the defensive line is filled with young talent. According to Zuniga, they have each progressed well in the last year.

“I feel like all of the young guys have come a long ways from the start of spring to now," said Zuniga. "I definitely feel like the young guys are going to help us this season.

“We’ve come a long ways," added Zuniga. "Coach Turner, he’s really helping us out technique-wise, teaching us new things. So we’ve definitely come very far.”

Just like the younger group, Zuniga is not done working on his craft.

“I’m trying to get bigger, faster, stronger, more explosive, work on my technique," he said. "Whatever I can try to do to get better.”

"He made a decision to come back, realized he had some things he wanted to get better at. He wanted to help us win an SEC Championship," said Zuniga." And he’s come out, and really the last week, probably week and a half of full practices, he’s started to really hone in on some of the things we talked about pre-spring, so I’m please with him. I’d like for him to be a little bit more vocal than he is. That’s not his personality, but he’s starting to be a little bit more of the alpha dog of the group."