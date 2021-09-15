 GatorsTerritory - 13 most attended games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
football

13 most attended games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@delatorre

Officially Ben Hill Griffin Stadium can hold 88,548 fans. If you take the fire marshall out to a strategically timed dinner you can sneak some more into those hallowed grounds, as the Gators have done throughout their storied history.

This week No. 11 Florida will welcome No. 1 Alabama to town for the CBS game of the week and the game has been sold out for more than a week. It's a tough ticket to come by without taking out a loan. The cheapest ticket will have you sitting in the clouds of in the north end zone, with some tickets selling for $1,800 on the secondary market.


The environment should be electric Saturday and the Gators are looking forward to a raucous home crowd.

“It’s going to be a live environment, for sure," receiver Jacob Copeland said Monday. "It was a live environment for the first game, and we’re playing Bama now. Nick’s gonna be here, so we got to do what we do.”

All week Florida players talked about how difficult playing in front of limited crowds was, especially the defensive players who really feed of the energy of a crowd. Alabama starting quarterback Bryce Young has been great for the Tide but this will be his first true road game and Florida is hoping the crowd can make a difference.

"I know it's a sell-out crowd, 90,000 -, that could probably rattle anybody, you know, veteran or young player. So, I'm expecting the crowd to really help, juice up, energize the defense this weekend, and we definitely feed off the crowd and The Swamp."

Most attended games in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium history 
Rank Date Attendance  Opponent  Result 

1

Nov 28, 2015

90,916

No. 13 FSU

FSU 27-2

2

Nov. 28, 2009

90,907

FSU

UF 37-10

3

Sept. 19, 2009

90,894

Tennessee

UF 23-13

4

Oct. 1, 2011

90,888

No. 3 Alabama

Bama

38-10

5

Nov. 13, 2010

90,885

No. 23 South Carolina

SC 36-14

T6

Sept. 6, 2008

90,833

Miami

UF 26-3

T6

Oct. 20, 2012

90,833

No. 7 South Carolina

UF 44-11

8

Oct. 6, 2012

90,824

No. 4 LSU

UF 14-6

9

Nov. 26, 2011

90,798

FSU

FSU 21-7

10

Sept. 17, 2011

90,744

Tennessee

UF 33-23

11

Oct. 9, 2010

90,721

No. 12 LSU

LSU

33-29

12

Sept. 17, 2005

90,716

Tennessee

UF 16-7

13

Oct. 5, 2019

90,584

No. 7 Auburn

UF 24-13
