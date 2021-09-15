13 most attended games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

This week No. 11 Florida will welcome No. 1 Alabama to town for the CBS game of the week and the game has been sold out for more than a week. It's a tough ticket to come by without taking out a loan. The cheapest ticket will have you sitting in the clouds of in the north end zone, with some tickets selling for $1,800 on the secondary market.

Officially Ben Hill Griffin Stadium can hold 88,548 fans. If you take the fire marshall out to a strategically timed dinner you can sneak some more into those hallowed grounds, as the Gators have done throughout their storied history.

The environment should be electric Saturday and the Gators are looking forward to a raucous home crowd.

“It’s going to be a live environment, for sure," receiver Jacob Copeland said Monday. "It was a live environment for the first game, and we’re playing Bama now. Nick’s gonna be here, so we got to do what we do.”

All week Florida players talked about how difficult playing in front of limited crowds was, especially the defensive players who really feed of the energy of a crowd. Alabama starting quarterback Bryce Young has been great for the Tide but this will be his first true road game and Florida is hoping the crowd can make a difference.

"I know it's a sell-out crowd, 90,000 -, that could probably rattle anybody, you know, veteran or young player. So, I'm expecting the crowd to really help, juice up, energize the defense this weekend, and we definitely feed off the crowd and The Swamp."