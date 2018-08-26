Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-26 15:32:26 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Gators QB commit Anthony Richardson dazzles during season-opener

Ng0ni37lb6ncvae1otvx
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Michael Knauff • GatorsTerritory.com
Staff

University of Florida commit and 2020 prospect, Anthony Richardson, dazzled in his high school season-opener on Friday night by accounting for four total touchdowns to kick off his junior campaign....

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}