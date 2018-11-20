2020 QB Anthony Richardson returns to Swamp, continues to rise nationally
With basketball now in full swing, Anthony Richardson had been taking a wait-and-see approach in regards to attending UF's home finale, but found the time necessary and relished yet another day ins...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news