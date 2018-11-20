Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 15:07:07 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 QB Anthony Richardson returns to Swamp, continues to rise nationally

Kn6rh6cq1j5eoz8czlqu
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

With basketball now in full swing, Anthony Richardson had been taking a wait-and-see approach in regards to attending UF's home finale, but found the time necessary and relished yet another day ins...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}