After striking out on Brock Vandagriff and Jalen Milroe this summer, Dan Mullen’s staff has found their signal caller for next year’s class.

Following yet another trip to Gainesville, three-star prospect Carlos Del Rio decided to pull the trigger and commit to the Gators during his time in the Swamp for Friday Night Lights.

Del Rio, who straps up the pads for McEachern in Powder Springs (Ga.), checks in as the 17th-ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2021 cycle and the 31st-ranked recruit in the Peach State.

When speaking with Rivals’ Chad Simmons prior to his visit, Del Rio mentioned that previous trips to UF have allowed him to become comfortable with the staff and the school itself.