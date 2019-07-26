2021 QB Carlos Del Rio finds no reason to wait, teams up with the Gators
After striking out on Brock Vandagriff and Jalen Milroe this summer, Dan Mullen’s staff has found their signal caller for next year’s class.
Following yet another trip to Gainesville, three-star prospect Carlos Del Rio decided to pull the trigger and commit to the Gators during his time in the Swamp for Friday Night Lights.
Del Rio, who straps up the pads for McEachern in Powder Springs (Ga.), checks in as the 17th-ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2021 cycle and the 31st-ranked recruit in the Peach State.
When speaking with Rivals’ Chad Simmons prior to his visit, Del Rio mentioned that previous trips to UF have allowed him to become comfortable with the staff and the school itself.
"The vibe at Florida is like no other for me,” Del Rio said. “The coaches allow me to be me. They want me to walk around, feel at home and they make it like I am already part of the team when I am there.”
In a previous conversation with GT, Del Rio said he wanted to show the coaching staff at FNL that he is “the man for the job.”
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder also highlighted how Mullen’s creativeness in Florida’s offense and the academic reputation of the school is catching his attention.
“I really like coach Mullen’s plays,” Del Rio said of his interest in the Gators. “I think he is a great coach that can develop me for the NFL. I think this is a team that’s going to be very good in the future. Also, it’s a top academic school.”
Along with Del Rio, Florida has two other prospects in the fold in their 2021 class: George Jackson and Tyreak Sapp.
Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory for more Friday Night Lights coverage.