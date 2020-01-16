Toward the beginning of Florida's men's basketball season, the program rolled out the red carpet for a jam-packed list of visitors during their matchup with Florida State.

Along with hosting official visitor Trey Patterson, the Gators welcomed noteworthy players like Ernest Ross, Deebo Coleman, Kowacie Reeves and Emanuel Sharp on campus.

For Sharp, his visit to the school on Nov. 10 afforded him the opportunity to get some time around the staff and see Florida in action, even in a losing effort.

The Tampa (Fla.) product spoke with GatorsTerritory about that trip to UF, his thoughts on Florida's season to this point and gave a quick breakdown of his skill set as well.