3-2-1: Billy Gonzales' recruiting; Evan Stewart; Zach Carter's stellar play

1. Jason Marshall is coming into his own.

Marshall was one of the most highly-anticipated recruits of the Gators' 2021 class and for good reason.

The former Rivals100 prospect has the size and speed you look for in a high-level cornerback, but his first couple games saw him get beat a few times while trying to get his feet wet. He has since adjusted to the speed and physicality of the college game and looks to be coming into his own. He has improved each week and had an impressive showing last week against Kentucky in the absence of likely first-round pick, Kaiir Elam.

We are starting to see the potential come to fruition with this talented, young player and it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Gators.

2. Billy Gonzales is quietly putting together an ELITE wide receiver class.

Early in his Florida tenure, Gonzales received some flak from fans for not being an elite recruiter. Now that he has regained his footing in Gainesville, Gonzales has quietly been one of the best recruiters on staff the last few years and looks to be doing it again this year.

A big emphasis of the Gators this cycle is getting speed back in the Swamp, and they have definitely done that with their two current commits: Rivals100 athlete Isaiah Bond and four-star receiver CJ Smith. If all goes well, it looks like they could be adding another big-time prospect here soon in Rivals250 wide receiver Jayden Gibson.

If they are able to land Gibson and still be in the running for Evan Stewart, a five-star prospect, we could be talking about one of the best receiver classes Florida has ever seen. There is still a ways to go before we can say that, but Billy G is certainly making his presence felt on the recruiting trail.

3. Zach Carter is playing at an All-SEC/All-American level.

Coming into the season, we all expected Carter to have a breakout year, but I don’t know if anyone expected what we have seen to this point.

Carter has been virtually unblockable at defensive end and lives in the backfield of opponents. Zach, or as he has now come to be known as “Sack” Carter, is fifth in the country and first in the SEC in sacks on the year with 5.5 and on pace to be able to push for Florida’s single season sack record of 13 before the year ends.

Carter is an absolute animal in the trenches and should absolutely see his name on the all-conference list but could see it on the All-American lists as well.